Sheriff's office investigates Pulaski County slaying

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday night homicide in Pulaski County, according to spokesman Lt. Robert Garrett.

Deputies responded to a shooting call at a residence in the 2300 block of 145th Street just after 10 p.m. where a man in his 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound, Garrett said.

Authorities said life-saving measures were given by officers before MEMS arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

From witness testimony, investigators have several possible suspects, but there is no definitive suspect at this time, Garrett said.

According to authorities, the man lived at the home with several roommates, only one of whom was present at the time of the incident.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Mitch McCoy said this is the agency’s third homicide investigation of the year.