State groups float safe ways to reopen

As Arkansas' cities and towns watch the state roll back some of its coronavirus-related restrictions, there are precautionary measures that can be taken as cities reopen facilities, directors of the Arkansas Municipal League and the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Thursday.

Dr. Joe Thompson of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement and Arkansas Municipal League Executive Director Mark Hayes took part Thursday in a virtual town hall meeting that addressed what municipalities should know about covid-19.

Many cities in Arkansas, including Little Rock, closed their buildings to the public in mid-March after the first case of the new coronavirus was confirmed in the state.

Thompson said it isn't feasible for everyone to remain at home until a vaccine exists, but public officials must identify ways that reopening can be done safely. Hayes pointed out cities have an "enormous amount" of public buildings, including city halls and police departments.

Social distancing standards, additional personal protective equipment where needed, restricted access, increased ventilation and signage to remind people of public health guidelines are important things municipalities can do to prevent the virus' spread as cities begin to move toward a new normal, Thompson said.

Thompson recommended a staged approach as far as bringing municipal employees back to work after some have worked remotely or on reduced schedules. He suggested cities and municipalities bring workers back in phases rather than all at the same time.

"I think it would be a challenge to have everyone come back all at once," he said.

While each municipality and building is unique, Thompson recommended that city leaders look at how employees are organized at each work site and implement small changes that could prevent them from spreading the virus to one another, such as having them face away from each other in an office.

"This is not science, it's logic," he said.

He recommended cities and towns encourage sick employees to stay home and implement requirements for their return, such as going three consecutive days without symptoms.

He added that cities could implement screening questions, such as asking if employees have traveled to an area with a high rate of cases -- Thompson mentioned Memphis and Shreveport as regional hotspots -- or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

Thompson also pointed out that asking about a family member's illness or other possible screening questions don't entirely align with guidelines under the Americans with Disabilities Act or from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, but they do align with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We are under a public health emergency, both at a national level and at a state level," he said. "I think doing that makes sense and will supersede any legal issue."

Hayes, a lawyer, concurred.

"I absolutely think that's the best legal advice and practical advice," he said. "The truth is, if we don't have these kinds of things, we run the risk of having a high volume of spread.

"Certainly a city hall or police department or any number of things where you have a lot of people coming in and out, it would be vitally important."

Metro on 05/08/2020