Stores, eateries reopen at Outlets of Little Rock

FILE — Shoppers walk through the Outlets of Little Rock shopping center during a preview event in this Oct. 16, 2015 file photo.

Some stores and eateries at the Outlets of Little Rock reopened Friday, according to a news release.

Nike Factory Store, Auntie Anne’s/Cinnabon, Fragrance Outlet and multiple pop-up shops are among those slated to reopen on Friday.

Rack Room Shoes, Skechers, Journeys, Delicioso Ice Cream, Starbucks and Beef Jerky are also open.

American Eagle Factory is set to open Saturday, according to the release.

Hours of operation may vary from business to business, according to the release, but the outlets’ hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday, when they are open noon to 6 p.m.