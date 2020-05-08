Texans opening opponent for Chiefs

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play during the second half of an NFL preseason football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will open defense of their Super Bowl championship by hosting Houston on Sept. 10 in the NFL's annual kickoff game - pending developments in the coronavirus pandemic, of course. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

The Kansas City Chiefs will open defense of their Super Bowl championship by hosting Houston on Sept. 10 in the NFL's annual kickoff game -- pending developments in the coronavirus pandemic, of course.

The Texans won a regular-season game at Arrowhead Stadium in 2019, then blew a 24-0 lead in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Another highlight of the opening weekend will have Tom Brady's regular-season debut with Tampa Bay against Drew Brees at New Orleans on Sept. 13 -- the first matchup of 40-plus quarterbacks in NFL history.

The opening of SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area that Sunday night has the Rams hosting the Cowboys.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will debut on Monday night, Sept. 21, with the Raiders facing Brees and the Saints.

All of the 32 teams released their schedules early Thursday evening.

The Chiefs, who won their first Super Bowl in a half-century in February, need baseball's Royals to move their game for Sept. 10, which now is part of a doubleheader two days earlier. The teams' stadiums share parking lots.

The NFL schedule, not to mention offseason activities and the preseason, has to be considered tentative given the current prohibition on large gatherings.

But Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league is planning for a normal season, albeit while making contingency plans.

"The league and the clubs have been in contact with the relevant local, state and federal government authorities and will continue to do so," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

The traditional Monday night doubleheader on opening weekend will have Pittsburgh at the New York Giants -- which has a rookie head coach in Joe Judge -- and Tennessee at Denver.

"The number one positive is we're getting ready to play football, so that's the biggest thing," Judge said. "Once you get the schedule, it starts moving a little bit faster in your mind in terms of preparing for what's in front of you."

New England, without Brady at QB for an opener for only the second time since 2001 -- he was suspended for the first four games of 2016 -- hosts Miami on the opening Sunday.

Thanksgiving games will have Houston at Detroit, Washington at Dallas, and Baltimore at Pittsburgh in the night game.

Late-season Saturday games will be scheduled but with undetermined matchups for flexibility, something the NFL has done previously.

Certain to draw heavy early season interest will be the past two league MVPs, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, facing off in Week 3 on Monday night at Kansas City. The Chiefs and Ravens each have five prime-time games, as do New England, Dallas, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, defending NFC champ San Francisco and the Rams.

Detroit and Washington have no prime-time outings.

There's one Friday night contest, on Christmas, when Minnesota visits New Orleans.

Every team has two home and two away games in the first month of the schedule. Whether that's a quirk or by design is unknown.

The season ends Jan. 3 with all divisional matchups, as in recent years. Then follow the playoffs, with the Super Bowl slated for Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla.

At a glance

NFL schedules

• Here is a look at the schedules for the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints as released by the NFL on Thursday.

All times Central

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 10 Houston 7:20 p.m.

Sept. 20 at LA Chargers 3:25 pm.

Sept. 28 at Baltimore 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 4 New England 3:25 p.m.

Oct. 11 Las Vegas noon

Oct. 15 at Buffalo 7:20 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Denver 3:25 p.m.

Nov. 1 NY Jets noon

Nov. 8 Carolina noon

Nob. 15 Bye

Nov. 22 at Las Vegas 7:20 p.m.

Nov. 29 at Tampa Bay 3:25 p.m.

Dec. 6 Denver 7:20 p.m.

Dec. 13 at Miami noon

Dec. 20 at New Orleans 3:25 p.m.

Dec. 27 Atlanta noon

Jan. 3 LA Chargers noon

TENNESSEE TITANS

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 14 at Denver 9:10 p.m.

Sept. 20 Jacksonville noon

Sept. 27 at Minnesota noon

Oct. 4 Pittsburgh noon

Oct. 11 Buffalo noon

Oct. 18 Houston noon

Oct. 25 Bye

Nov. 1 at Cincinnati noon

Nov. 8 Chicago noon

Nov. 12 Indianapolis 7:20 p.m.

Nov. 22 at Baltimore noon

Nov. 29 at Indianapolis noon

Dec. 6 Cleveland noon

Dec. 13 at Jacksonville noon

Dec. 20 Detroit TBA

Dec. 27 at Green Bay 7:20 p.m.

Jan. 3 at Houston noon

DALLAS COWBOYS

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 13 at LA Rams 7:20 p.m.

Sept. 20 Atlanta noon

Sept. 27 at Seattle 3:25 p.m.

Oct. 4 Cleveland noon

Oct. 11 NY Giants 3:25 p.m.

Oct. 19 Arizona 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Washington noon

Nov. 1 at Philadelphia 7:20 p.m.

Nov. 8 Pittsburgh :25 p.m.

Nov. 15 Bye

Nov. 22 at Minnesota 3:25 p.m.

Nov. 26 Washington 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Baltimore 7:20 p.m.

Dec. 13 at Cincinnati noon

Dec. 20 San Francisco 7:20 p.m.

Dec. 27 Philadelphia 3:25 p.m.

Jan. 3 at NY Giants noon

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 13 Tampa Bay 3:25 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Las Vegas 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 27 Green Bay 7:20 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Detroit noon

Oct. 12 LA Chargers 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 18 Bye

Oct. 25 Caroina noon

Nov. 1 at Chicago 3:25 p.m.

Nov. 8 at Tampa Bay 7:20 p.m.

Nov. 15 San Francisco 3:25 p.m.

Nov. 22 Atlanta noon

Nov. 29 at Denver 3:05 p.m.

Dec. 6 at Atlanta noon

Dec. 13 at Philadelphia 3:25 p.m.

Dec. 20 Kansas City 3:25 p.m.

Dec. 25 Minnesota 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 3 at Carolina noon

