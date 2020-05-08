THE RECRUITING GUY: Texas RB says videos are helping Hogs' hopes

The University of Arkansas football coaches are doing what they can to give running back target Cam'Ron Valdez a look at life as a Razorback.

Coach Sam Pittman, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and running backs coach Jimmy Smith are in touch and sharing videos of what the Hogs have to offer.

Cam’ron Valdez highlights arkansasonline.com/0508valdez

"It's all going good," Valdez said. "They're doing good at communicating and showing me the campus since I'm not able to come up."

Valdez, 5-10, 188 pounds, of Rockdale, Texas, has received more than 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Missouri, TCU, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and others.

The NCAA announced a dead period on March 13, which forbids prospects from making on-campus visits until May 31. Valdez was able to visit Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, TCU and Houston before the announcement.

Valdez said the videos from the coaches allow him to see parts of the Arkansas campus.

"The facilities, field and their academics," he said. "Facilities are best I've seen. I'm setting up a virtual tour soon."

Valdez rushed 183 times for 1,697 yards and 26 touchdowns with 7 receptions for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns as a junior while being named the District 10-3A-I offensive MVP. He had 1,175 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 171 carries as a sophomore.

The Arkansas coaches have emphasized academics to Valdez while also impressing him with their energy.

"Many of the players have been a part of all-academic teams," Valdez said. "I also am interested in the energy the staff and fans bring. It'd be a great position to showcase my talent."

Valdez also excels for Rockdale's 400- and 800-meter relay teams.

"I've ran all relays these past years, because we go to state every year," Valdez said. "My best splits were 10.7 [seconds] in the 100 and 21.7 in the 200."

ESPN rates Valdez as a 3-star prospect, the No. 50 running back in the nation and No. 106 recruit in Texas. CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Valdez as a 3-star-plus recruit.

"He was very productive as a junior. He averaged a first down a carry," Lemming said. "He has legit speed, vision and excellent moves. A good all-around back."

Valdez, who has a 2.7 grade-point average, has a reason for his focus on education.

"I want to be the first in my family to graduate [from college]," he said.

He calls his relationship with Smith "good."

"We're getting to know each other more and strengthening our relationship," Valdez said.

Valdez, who calls Arkansas one of his top schools, said he plans to announce his other top schools soon. He said the Hogs are high on his list because of the opportunities he sees in the offense.

"I can see myself excelling in that offense," he said.

Valdez, who said he plans to make his college decision before his senior year, is looking at academics and a path to play football professionally.

"Whichever will be the best for me and my family, academically, and me going to the league," he said.

Sports on 05/08/2020