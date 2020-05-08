U.S. drops case against Flynn

Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, leaves the federal court after a status conference in Washington in this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo. (AP / Manuel Balce Ceneta )

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department dropped its criminal case Thursday against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, who pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with a Russian diplomat, before later asking to withdraw the plea.

Flynn is a decorated lieutenant general and former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

The move comes amid Flynn's lawyers accusing prosecutors and the FBI of egregious conduct. In recent days, Flynn's lawyers said the Justice Department had uncovered new documents that pointed to misconduct, particularly in investigators' interview of Flynn in January 2017 as part of its inquiry into whether Trump advisers conspired with Russia's election interference.

Law enforcement officials cited that interview in moving to drop the charges, saying in a court filing that some of the newfound documents showed that the questioning "was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into Flynn."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J9ZxcjPlduI]

Prosecutors said that the case did not meet the legal standard that Flynn's statements be "materially" relevant to the matter under investigation.

"The government is not persuaded that the Jan. 24, 2017, interview was conducted with a legitimate investigative basis and therefore does not believe Mr. Flynn's statements were material even if untrue," the U.S. attorney in Washington, Timothy Shea, said in a motion to dismiss the charges.

He said the FBI had no basis to continue investigating Flynn after failing to find he had done anything illegal, and that there was nothing on his Russia calls "to indicate an inappropriate relationship between Mr. Flynn and a foreign power."

The department also contends Flynn's answers during the interview were equivocal and indirect, rather than false, and weren't relevant to the underlying investigation into whether the Trump campaign and Russia were illegally coordinating.

The memo also cites what it describes as uncertainty within the FBI over whether Flynn had lied, noting that the agents who interviewed him reported that he had a "very sure demeanor" and that then-FBI Director James Comey had said it was a "close" call.

Brandon Van Grack, the Justice Department lawyer who led the prosecution of Flynn, withdrew from the case Thursday. Flynn's lawyers have repeatedly criticized Van Grack by name in court filings, citing his "incredible malfeasance."

PELOSI ALLEGES COVER-UP

The documents that Flynn's lawyers have cited were turned over as a result of a review by an outside prosecutor whom Attorney General William Barr assigned to review the Justice Department's case. Barr has cast doubt not only on some of the prosecutions in the broader Russia investigation but also on the premise itself.

Earlier this year, Barr appointed U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen, the top federal prosecutor in St. Louis, to investigate the handling of Flynn's case.

As part of that process, the Justice Department gave Flynn's attorneys internal FBI correspondence, including a handwritten note from a senior FBI official that mapped out internal deliberations about the purpose of the Flynn interview: "What's our goal? Truth/admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?" the official wrote.

Other documents show the FBI had been prepared weeks before its interview to drop its investigation into whether Flynn was acting at the direction of Russia. Later that month, though, as the White House insisted that Flynn had never discussed sanctions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, FBI officials grew more concerned by Flynn's conversations with the diplomat and kept the investigation open to question him about that. Two agents visited him at the White House on Jan. 24, 2017.

After the Flynn announcement, Trump declared that his former aide had been "an innocent man" all along. He accused Obama administration officials of targeting Flynn and said, "I hope that a big price is going to be paid." At one point he went further, saying of the effort investigating Flynn: "It's treason. It's treason."

Sidney Powell, Flynn's lawyer, did not respond to a request for comment.

"Attorney General Barr's politicization of justice knows no bounds," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday. She accused Barr's department of "dropping the case to continue to cover up for the president."

A former senior FBI official involved in investigating Flynn defended the bureau's actions and accused officials of politicizing law enforcement.

"The department's position that the FBI had no reason to interview Mr. Flynn pursuant to its counterintelligence investigation is patently false, and ignores the considerable national security risk his contacts raised," the official, Andrew McCabe, said in a statement.

"Today's move by the Justice Department has nothing to do with the facts or the law -- it is pure politics designed to please the president," added McCabe, who was fired as deputy director of the FBI over failing to be forthcoming in an internal inquiry. He has said he was dismissed to undermine the Russia investigation, in which he was a witness.

Flynn first pleaded guilty in late 2017 to lying to investigators and cooperated extensively before moving to withdraw his plea and fight the case in court. He had also entered a guilty plea a second time in 2018 at an aborted sentencing hearing.

It is now up to the federal judge in Washington overseeing the case, Emmet Sullivan, to decide whether to dismiss the case and close off the possibility that Flynn could be tried again for the same crime.

AN ABOUT-FACE

Flynn's case grew out of an investigation by law enforcement officials who had reason to suspect that he constituted a national security threat. They learned that he had lied in January 2017 to other White House officials about conversations during the presidential transition with the Russian ambassador to the United States, and they warned the White House that Russia could have blackmailed Flynn, then the Trump administration's highest-ranking national security official.

After more than a year of cooperating with investigators, Flynn adopted a more combative stance last year when he hired new lawyers, who have accused Van Grack and other prosecutors in a blizzard of court filings of "bad faith," pressuring their client to cooperate and withholding exculpatory evidence.

But Sullivan forcefully rejected most of the defense's claims in a 92-page ruling in December.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations during the presidential transition with Kislyak.

The FBI had interviewed Flynn four days after Trump's inauguration. Less than a month later, Flynn was forced to resign as national security adviser. According to the White House at the time, the reason was that he was not forthcoming with Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Kislyak.

Flynn eventually admitted that those discussions were part of a coordinated effort by the president's aides to make foreign policy before they were in power, which undermined the policy of former President Barack Obama.

Court papers showed Flynn also lied in federal filings about his lobbying work for the Turkish government. Two of his former business associates were charged with conspiring to violate federal lobbying rules in cases related to the special counsel inquiry.

Trump raised concerns about the FBI's scrutiny of Flynn during the early days of his presidency, asking Comey to end any investigation of Flynn. Details about the president's request became public a few months later after Trump fired Comey and helped prompt Robert Mueller's appointment as special counsel.

MUELLER CASE LIVES ON

Meanwhile, the Trump administration Thursday asked the Supreme Court to temporarily block a ruling that requires the Justice Department to give Congress certain secret grand jury material from Mueller's special counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in March cleared the way for Congress to access certain secret evidence from Mueller's investigation in one of a set of separation-of-powers lawsuits between House Democrats and the Trump administration.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco told the Supreme Court on Thursday that if it does not put the order on hold, the government will have to disclose those materials Monday, "which would irrevocably lift their secrecy and possibly frustrate the government's ability to seek further review."

He said lawyers for the House had agreed to a one-week extension while the court considered the Justice Department's request.

Information for this article was contributed by Adam Goldman and Katie Benner of The New York Times; by Michael Balsamo and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press; and by Ann E. Marimow and Robert Barnes of The Washington Post.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty twice to lying to investigators, first in 2017 before withdrawing the plea, then again in 2018. (The New York Times)

A Section on 05/08/2020