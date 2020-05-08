U.S. strips missiles from Saudi oil sites

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2020, file photo, a member of the U.S. Air Force stands near a Patriot missile battery at the Prince Sultan air base in al-Kharj, central Saudi Arabia. The U.S. is pulling two Patriot missile batteries and some fighter aircraft out of Saudi Arabia, an American official said Thursday, May 7, amid tensions between the kingdom and the Trump administration over oil production. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. is pulling two Patriot missile batteries and some fighter aircraft out of Saudi Arabia, an American official said Thursday, as tensions rise between the kingdom and the Trump administration over oil production.

The official said the decision removes two batteries that were guarding oil facilities in Saudi Arabia but leaves two Patriot batteries at Prince Sultan Air Base in the Saudi desert, along with other air-defense systems and jet fighters.

The decision scales back the American presence in Saudi Arabia just months after the Pentagon began a military buildup there to counter threats from Iran. About 300 troops that staff the two batteries also would leave Saudi Arabia, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations.

The move takes place as the U.S. has sent Patriot systems into Iraq to protect American and allied troops there, who came under an Iranian missile attack earlier this year. The Army has a limited number of the systems, and they routinely must be sent home for upgrades.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Two other Patriot batteries that are in the Middle East region are heading home to the U.S., in a planned redeployment for maintenance and upgrades.

It's not clear, however, whether the ongoing oil dispute or the struggle to parcel out the much-coveted Patriot systems was the key factor in the U.S. decision to pull systems out of the kingdom.

When Saudi Arabia ramped up oil production and slashed prices this year, Republicans accused the kingdom of exacerbating instability in the oil market, which was already suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The volatility and price crash in oil hurt U.S. shale producers, leading to layoffs in the industry, particularly in Republican-run states.

Some Republican senators warned in late March that if Saudi Arabia did not change course, it risked losing American defense support and facing a range of potential "levers of statecraft" such as tariffs and other trade restrictions, investigations and sanctions.

The U.S. official said a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system also will remain in Saudi Arabia. That system complements the Patriots by providing a defense against ballistic missiles traveling outside Earth's atmosphere.

The Saudi government and the Saudi Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. State-run media outlets in the kingdom similarly did not immediately acknowledge the troop removal.

The Pentagon announced last year that it would begin deploying forces and Patriot batteries to Prince Sultan Air Base, a former U.S. military hub. The move was one of the more dramatic signs of America's decision to beef up troops in the Middle East in response to threats from Iran.

When Gen. Frank McKenzie, top U.S. commander for the Middle East, visited the base earlier this year, the American troop presence had grown to roughly 2,500. At the time, McKenzie told reporters with him that the base was a key strategic location, but that continued presence of troops and weapons there would depend on other national security needs around the world.

Information for this article was contributed by Jon Gambrell of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/08/2020