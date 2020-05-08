War-powers veto survives vote

WASHINGTON -- The Senate failed on Thursday to overturn President Donald Trump's veto of a resolution seeking to block him from taking further military action against Iran without explicit approval from Congress.

The override attempt was defeated on a 49-44 vote, a margin well below the constitutionally required two-thirds majority that would have been needed to enact the measure over his veto.

Seven Republicans joined Democrats to support the measure.

"Congress needed to stand up in a bipartisan way to make plain that this president should not get into a war with Iran, or any war, without a vote of Congress," said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. and the sponsor of the measure. "Congress has expressed what is the popular will."

Kaine introduced the resolution after the president ordered a strike against Iran's top security commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a provocation that some lawmakers believe took the United States to the brink of war with Iran. Some lawmakers were furious about the White House's failure to confer with them before the strike as well as a classified document notifying them of the move that provided no information on future threats or an imminent attack -- the justification the president initially cited for the strike.

Trump vetoed the measure Wednesday evening and used his formal veto message to frame the legislation as a personal affront, calling it "a very insulting attack, introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on Nov. 3 by dividing the Republican Party."

"We live in a hostile world of evolving threats, and the Constitution recognizes that the president must be able to anticipate our adversaries' next moves and take swift and decisive action in response," Trump said. "That's what I did!"

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. and the majority leader, on Thursday praised the strike as sending a strong message to Iran.

"We must maintain the measure of deterrence we restored with the decisive strike on Soleimani," McConnell said. "That starts today with upholding the president's rightful veto of a misguided war powers resolution."

The Pentagon has begun gradually reducing the military forces sent to the Middle East in the wake of the Jan. 3 strike on Soleimani.

Two Patriot missile batteries, weapons designed to down enemy aircraft and incoming ballistic missiles, were withdrawn from Saudi Arabia and two were pulled out of Iraq, according to a U.S. official. Four batteries still remain in the region.

Two fighter squadrons also have returned to the United States along with hundreds of soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division. The Wall Street Journal first reported the developments.

In the Senate, most Republicans were resistant to backing Kaine's resolution, but a small group eventually supported it.

A small group of Republicans has crossed party lines in recent years to join Democrats in trying to curb the president's war powers, arguing that Congress must reclaim its authority as the branch of government empowered to make war. But legislative remedies have failed to garner the support necessary to survive a veto.

A measure similar to Kaine's, passed by the Democratic-led House, was voted down in the Senate last year after lawmakers were told of the president's admission that he had called off a military strike against Iran.

While some U.S. officials have determined that the threat from Iran has diminished enough in recent weeks to pull back some U.S. forces, others are not so sure.

Since last May, in response to Iranian attacks and provocations, the Pentagon had deployed about 14,000 additional troops to the Persian Gulf region, including roughly 3,500 more to Saudi Arabia.

The military assets include early-warning aircraft, maritime patrol planes, Patriot air and missile defense batteries, B-52 bombers, a carrier strike group, armed Reaper drones, and other engineering and support personnel.

