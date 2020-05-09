Sections
Police beat

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:05 a.m.

Boy held after shots strike mobile home

A Little Rock teen was arrested Friday morning after a mobile home was shot up, according to a report.

Police responded about 9:45 a.m. to 7470 Skylark Drive, where they said Demarious Hall-Beasley, 15, was questioned and confessed to the shooting, the report said.

Hall-Beasley was taken to Pulaski County jail. He is charged as an adult on three felony counts of terroristic acts.

Metro on 05/09/2020

Print Headline: Police beat

