Boy held after shots strike mobile home
A Little Rock teen was arrested Friday morning after a mobile home was shot up, according to a report.
Police responded about 9:45 a.m. to 7470 Skylark Drive, where they said Demarious Hall-Beasley, 15, was questioned and confessed to the shooting, the report said.
Hall-Beasley was taken to Pulaski County jail. He is charged as an adult on three felony counts of terroristic acts.
Metro on 05/09/2020
Print Headline: Police beat
