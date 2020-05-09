Construction on the new Bella Vista bypass interchange with U.S. 71 in Bentonville will require overnight lane closings for five days starting Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
Crews installing barrier wall and laying pavement in the area of the roundabout on Interstate 49, U.S. 71, and Arkansas 549, also called the Bella Vista bypass, will use flaggers, signs and police enforcement to close lanes and keep traffic moving from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily through Friday, weather permitting.
Metro on 05/09/2020
Print Headline: Bypass work set at Bentonville site
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.