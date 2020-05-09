Bypass work set at Bentonville site

Construction on the new Bella Vista bypass interchange with U.S. 71 in Bentonville will require overnight lane closings for five days starting Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews installing barrier wall and laying pavement in the area of the roundabout on Interstate 49, U.S. 71, and Arkansas 549, also called the Bella Vista bypass, will use flaggers, signs and police enforcement to close lanes and keep traffic moving from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily through Friday, weather permitting.

