Hogs land 2nd pledge from Oklahoma in 2 days

Arkansas picked up its second commitment from Oklahoma in two days when running back Javion Hunt made a pledge to the Razorbacks on Saturday.

Hunt (6-0, 204 pounds) of Carl Albert High School in Oklahoma City, visited Arkansas last year and again on Feb. 1. He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Nebraska, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Baylor, Kansas and others.

Tulsa Washington cornerback Keuan Parker committed to Arkansas on Friday. Hunt and Parker are best friends.

Hunt called Arkansas one of his top schools after his most recent trip to Fayetteville.

“I really think they're going to change things around here,” Hunt said. “It seems like a good place to be.”

Hunt rushed for more than 1,600 yards and had 30 touchdowns as a junior. He planned to make an official visit to Arkansas this spring but the NCAA announced a dead period on March 13 because of the covid-19 outbreak.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, tight ends coach Jon Cooper, running backs coach Jimmy Smith and personnel assistant Alex Dale recruited Hunt, who reports running the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds.

“I have elite vision and I’m able to make really good cuts and I have a good burst and good top-end speed,” Hunt said.

Pittman, who is an Oklahoma native, signed Broken Arrow (Okla.) defensive back Myles Slusher in the 2020 class.

Arkansas has signed eight other recruits from Oklahoma since 2015, and the Razorbacks are in the running for several other 2021 prospects from the state.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Hunt a 3-star-plus prospect.

“I stopped by Carl Albert to see him over a year ago,” Lemming said. “He’s a good-size back, very strong in the legs, runs hard between the tackles in gains significant yardage after contact. Hunt has good speed, more of a one-cut back with excellent vision and balance. Very steady and reliable. All-City in 2019.”

Hunt is Arkansas’ seventh commitment for the 2021 class. The seven committed players either visited Fayetteville on Feb. 1 or March 7, before the dead period was announced.