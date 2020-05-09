Paul Roberts, 48, a doctor and former co-owner of an urgent-care facility in Fultondale, Ala., pleaded guilty to prescribing controlled substances to patients without a medical reason and allowing unqualified staff members to write prescriptions he had presigned, according to the Justice Department.

Matthew Teitelbaum, director of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, has publicly apologized and the museum has agreed to create a $500,000 fund devoted to promoting diversity after black middle-school students on a trip to the museum said they were harassed by patrons and a staff member.

Robert Burton, the former president of a Nashville, Tenn., diabetic testing kit manufacturer, pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $760,000 from the company by filing false expense claims, according to federal prosecutors.

Clark Perry Baldwin, 58, a trucker, was arrested in Waterloo, Iowa, in the deaths of three women whose bodies were found in Wyoming and Tennessee in the 1990s, and Iowa investigators said they are “looking at any connections” that Baldwin may have to other cold cases.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Moloto Mothapo, a spokesman for the South African parliament, said that “plans are being drawn up to increase security” after a livestreamed meeting was inundated with pornographic images and racial and sexual abuse that was directed at Speaker Thandi Modise.

Marlies Arnhof, the co-author of a study sponsored by the European Space Agency that said human urine could become a useful ingredient in making concrete on the moon, said the finding “avoids the need to further complicate the sophisticated water recycling systems in space.”

Rickey Lincoln Sr., 40, and his son, Rickey Lincoln Jr., 21, were charged in the death of an 82-year-old bar employee in Terrytown, La., who suffered a fatal head injury when the pair pushed him to the ground on New Year’s Eve, authorities said.

Rod Mauldin, a sergeant with the Birmingham, Ala., police, said a woman faces disorderly-conduct charges after an altercation with a Walmart employee who asked her to wear a mask ended with an officer performing a “take-down” maneuver on the customer.

Wesley Walker, the police chief in Lyons, Ga., said he believes that Nancy Shaw, whose body was found in a ditch by an officer, was attacked by a pack of wild dogs that have recently been roaming the area.