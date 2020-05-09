FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, health officials inspect bats to be confiscated and culled in the wake of coronavirus outbreak at a live animal market in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia. The World Health Organization said Friday May 8, 2020, that although a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan selling live animals likely played a significant role in the emergence of the new coronavirus, it does not recommend that such live markets be shut down globally. (AP Photo, File)

No ban advised for live-animal markets

LONDON -- The World Health Organization said Friday that although a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan selling live animals likely played a significant role in the emergence of the new coronavirus, it does not recommend that such markets be shut down globally.

In a press briefing, WHO food safety and animal-diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek said live-animal markets are critical to providing food and livelihoods for millions of people globally and that authorities should focus on improving them rather than outlawing them -- even though they can sometimes spark epidemics in humans.

"Food safety in these environments is rather difficult and therefore it's not surprising that sometimes we also have these events happening within markets," Ben Embarek said.

He said reducing the risk of disease transmission from animals to humans in these often overcrowded markets could be addressed in many cases by improving hygiene and food-safety standards, including separating live animals from humans.

He added that it is still unclear whether the market in Wuhan linked to the first several dozens of coronavirus cases in China was the actual source of the virus or merely played a role in spreading the disease further.

Boat's Rohingya get to Bangladesh isle

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- More than 250 Rohingya Muslim refugees who had been floating for weeks on a fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal arrived Friday on an island in southern Bangladesh, officials said.

The 277 refugees were taken to Bhasan Char island after they reached Bangladesh's coast, said Mohammed Alamgir Hossain, police superintendent in Noakhali district where the island is.

The Rohingya would be quarantined for 14 days to protect against the coronavirus, he said.

Another 29 Rohingya reached the island on Sunday after weeks of floating at sea and failing to reach Malaysia.

Bhasan Char was previously submerged by monsoon rains but the government said in January that it was ready to move the refugees there.

Currently more than 1 million Rohingya refugees are living in the camps in the Cox's Bazar district. Most fled their homes in neighboring Burma after its military opened a crackdown in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group in 2017. Burma's security forces have been accused of committing mass rapes and killings and burning thousands of homes.

U.N. chief condemns virus-related bias

UNITED NATIONS -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the coronavirus pandemic keeps unleashing "a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering" and appealed for "an all-out effort to end hate speech globally."

The U.N. chief said "anti-foreigner sentiment has surged online and in the streets, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories have spread, and covid-19-related anti-Muslim attacks have occurred."

Guterres said migrants and refugees "have been vilified as a source of the virus -- and then denied access to medical treatment."

Guterres called on political leaders to show solidarity with all people, on educational institutions to focus on "digital literacy" at a time when "extremists are seeking to prey on captive and potentially despairing audiences."

He called on the media, especially social media, to "remove racist, misogynist and other harmful content," on civil society to strengthen their outreach to vulnerable people, and on religious figures to serve as "models of mutual respect."

N. Korea warns South on 'reckless' drills

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea threatened Friday to retaliate against South Korea for "reckless" military drills near their disputed sea boundary, but the South denied any training in the immediate area.

The wrangling came five days after South Korea accused the North of initiating an exchange of gunfire along their land border. No casualties were reported.

North Korea's military accused South Korea of mobilizing fighter jets and warships for drills on their western sea boundary on Wednesday.

A statement carried by North Korean state media outlets said, "This is a grave provocation which can never be overlooked and this situation demands a necessary reaction from us."

North Korea said the South Korean drills violated 2018 agreements that require both countries to halt firing exercises along their land and sea borders to lower front-line tensions.

South Korea's Defense Ministry said the drills didn't break the agreements because they took place in its western waters about 185 miles from the sea boundary.

On Sunday, South Korea said several bullets fired from North Korea struck one of its front-line guard posts and South Korean soldiers fired 20 warning shots in return. South Korea asked North Korea to explain the incident, but the North has yet to respond, the Defense Ministry said.

