FILE - In this March 26, 2020, file photo, tractors groom the racing surface at the Pimlico Race Track in Baltimore, Md. The Preakness will remain at Pimlico Race Course into the foreseeable future, thanks to the passing of a bill to redevelop Maryland's race tracks with $375 million in bonds. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

HORSE RACING

Preakness to stay at Pimlico

The Preakness will remain a fixture at Pimlico Race Course, which will receive a face-lift after the passage of a bill to redevelop Maryland tracks. Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday permitted a bill to become law that would enable the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue up to $375 million in bonds to refurbish Pimlico and Laurel Park. The money would be paid back by the Maryland Lottery and casino proceeds already designated to subsidize the racing industry. This year's Preakness was scheduled for May 16 at Pimlico but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. A new date has not yet been set. For the past several years, the Preakness was run on the third Saturday in May amid speculation that the prestigious race would ultimately be forced to leave Pimlico, which opened in 1870 and was clearly showing its age. Now, with a pending overhaul of Pimlico and the accompanying plan to augment the surrounding neighborhood, the second jewel of the Triple Crown will stay in Baltimore for years to come.

FOOTBALL

Saints cut Pro Bowl guard

The New Orleans Saints have cut three-time Pro Bowl right guard Larry Warford, whose three-year run as a starter was cast into doubt by the club's selection of interior lineman Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the NFL Draft. Warford, whose termination was announced Friday by General Manager Mickey Loomis, started all 44 games in which he played for New Orleans since signing a four-year, $34 million contract in 2017. The 6-3, 317-pound Warford also was named to the Pro Bowl for a third consecutive season in 2019, when he started 15 games.

Bills sign second-round pick

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, right, receives the defensive Most Valuable Player trophy following the team's Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive end A.J. Epenesa and two other players taken in the NFL Draft last month. The Bills announced the signing of the second-round pick from Iowa on Friday, along with wide receiver and fourth-round pick Gabriel Davis, and quarterback and fifth-round choice Jake Fromm. All three got four-year contracts. The 6-5 Epenesa led the Big Ten with 10 1/2 sacks as a junior. A three-year starter, he had 26 1/2 sacks and forced 9 fumbles in 37 career games.

Jaguars make deal with QB

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with journeyman quarterback Mike Glennon, giving them a veteran backup behind Gardner Minshew. Jacksonville also has fourth-year pro Joshua Dobbs and rookie Jake Luton on its roster. Dobbs has never started an NFL game. The 6-7 Glennon has played for Oakland (2019), Arizona (2018) and Chicago (2017) after beginning his career in Tampa Bay (2013-16). The Buccaneers drafted him in the third round in 2013. He made $18.5 million during his one season with the Bears. The 30-year-old Glennon has completed 61% of his passes for 5,163 yards, with 36 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, in 29 games over seven NFL seasons.

Browns re-sign WR Higgins

Rashard Higgins is back on Cleveland's roster. Higgins' signing to a one-year, $910,000 contract was made official Friday by the Browns, who brought back the free agent following a strange 2019 season for the former fifth-round draft pick. Higgins was limited by a knee injury last season and finished with four catches for 55 yards. It was a dramatic drop for Higgins, who in 2018 became a favorite target for quarterback Baker Mayfield and had 39 receptions for 572 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Sports on 05/09/2020