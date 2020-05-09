Personal Space: Brenda Hatton-Ficklin

Brenda Hatton-Ficklin

Where I live: I live in the Quapaw District.

Occupation: I am the Director of Alumni Relations at Philander Smith College.

What is your favorite room? I chose my living area and kitchen as my favorite space.

Why? My living area is very warm and inviting and my kitchen is a safe haven for me. Those who know me know that I love to cook. Believe it or not when my kids were young I cooked every day and a full brunch on the weekend. I enjoyed the other kids coming over to eat and fellowship. That has all changed now since they are all grown. Now I have chosen to cook large meals when they arrive for the holidays and I bake pies for several of my friends during the holidays.

I had a friend to tell me once that she looked up the definition of hospitality and she saw my name. I enjoy entertaining guests, visitors, family and friends. I believe I was born with the gift of hospitality. I love people and hospitality was engraved in me at a very young age because while growing up my mother was the same and everyone came to my house for food and sweet tea. My love for entertaining goes along with cooking. God has blessed me with a love for people and I love everything about it. It is my happy place. Since the kids are now adults I now enjoy entertaining and hosting.

If I could make changes to my personal space, I would: I would love to expand my living area.

— Payton Turner

HomeStyle on 05/09/2020