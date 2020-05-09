Religion News Briefs

Safety guidelines set for UMC flocks

Arkansas Conference Bishop Gary Mueller on Wednesday released guidelines for United Methodist congregations in the state to follow as the denomination moves a step closer toward reopening safely to prevent a resurgence of covid-19 cases.

Mueller's recommendations came via email two days after Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday that Arkansas houses of worship were permitted to reopen under a new set of guidelines. The conditions the governor shared for reopening include an emphasis on continued online worship and gathering in limited numbers with social distancing.

Mueller strongly urged churches in the conference to continue to refrain from holding in-person indoor activities through at least May 17. Online services and activities may continue, as can drive-in services and drive-through communion with previous distance guidelines.

Effective Wednesday, United Methodist churches in the conference are permitted to conduct small outdoor study groups and Bible study groups of 10 or fewer people with strict adherence to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Arkansas Department of Health.

A full list of guidelines with phases for safe reopening of United Methodist churches in Arkansas can be found at arumc.org/covid19/safe-church-reopening-guidance; the conference's comprehensive guide of covid-19 resources is available at arumc.org/covid.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Catholic Masses to resume May 16

Public Masses can resume in Arkansas beginning May 16 or sooner if a parish is ready, announced Bishop Anthony Taylor of the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock this week.

Taylor made the announcement in a letter posted to the diocese's website Tuesday, the day after Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that worship houses in the state may reopen on a limited basis.

"While this is welcome news, the Mass brings with it special challenges regarding the distribution of the Eucharist, which requires direct contact with the recipients," Taylor wrote.

In addition to the new state guidelines, Taylor announced in the letter a continued dispensation of all faith members from the Sunday Mass obligation; and special guidelines restricting high-risk groups from distributing Communion unless an alternative is not available.

Restrictions and options for public Masses are listed at dolr.org/restrictions-and-options-worship; Catholic diocese resources for covid-19 are available at dolr.org/covid.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

