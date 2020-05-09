Social distancing already in place

FAYETTEVILLE -- Seems for social distancing that Arkansas' Chad Morris era operated ahead of its time.

Crowds about could have sectioned one to a row by the close of consecutive 2-10 Razorbacks football seasons.

It would be different for this Arkansas outset of the Sam Pittman era if it didn't coincide with the coronavirus era.

Now who knows?

Fans hunger to see their Razorbacks play anything since all collegiate sports ceased effective March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. And there's genuine Razorbacks rooting interest that Pittman, the popularly effective 2013-2015 Arkansas offensive line coach returned craving to be Arkansas' coach, can show significant progress righting the ship. Arkansas fans yearn to call the Hogs again.

Conversely, fans will fear gathering in a crowd until there's a proven vaccine for the worldwide deadly virus that in the United States alone has killed over 75,000.

Social distancing suggestions support staying 6-feet apart from anybody not living where you live. That and not gathering in groups larger than 10 doesn't jive with en masse assembling for a football game sandwiched by tailgating and postgame partying.

Then again a country interminably housebound seems bound to crash the economy leaving many unable to own or rent the dwelling at which they are urged to stay.

For easing hard times, following sports long has been an American staple. President Franklin Roosevelt encouraged continuing spectator sports as a morale and diversion essential during World War II.

Especially in SEC country like Arkansas, college football, even the hint of it, is an upper. A sign of normalcy returning to our abnormal world.

So it's fine in May that Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek talks of July 15 gathering the Razorbacks. Denied spring practice with a new staff, they could play catch-up commencing walk-through practices and conditioning leading into the Aug. 5 preseason practices prior to the Sept. 5 season-opener against Nevada at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

It's fine in May that the UA Board of Trustees, overseeing a strictly online UA system since March 13, plans on reopening its campuses for the August start of the fall semester.

It's all fine if flexible. Come July, Yurachek says he must look to the health experts if it's safe to start practice for football, men's and women's cross country and women's soccer and women's volleyball.

The Board, the chancellors and UA System President Don Bobbitt presumably will do the same regarding bringing students back in August.

No students back in August means no football season was Yurachek's plan in April. Same, too, nixing made for TV games minus fans.

"I think that's hard for us as a department of athletics as a part of the university to say 'It's not safe for our students to come back but it's somehow safe for our student-athletes to come back," Yurachek said last month. "That's the same scenario about playing without fans. I don't see a scenario where that happens at the University of Arkansas or any institution throughout the country."

