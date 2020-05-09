Sulphur Springs man sentenced in drug case

FORT SMITH -- A Sulphur Springs man was sentenced Thursday on one count of distribution of more than 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Donald Whitaker, 35, got 12 years and six months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release in the U.S. District Court in Fayetteville, according to the office of David Clay Fowlkes, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks also imposed a $3,400 fine with interest waived.

Whitaker's plea agreement states that on Aug. 13, he agreed to provide 3 ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential source for $1,200. The transaction was to take place at Whitaker's residence in Sulphur Springs. Beforehand, the confidential source and vehicle were searched, and the person was equipped with an audio recording device.

At Whitaker's residence, the agreement states, the confidential source met with two women who said that Whitaker was not there. Whitaker arrived 15 minutes later and said he did not have the methamphetamine at his home.

Whitaker and the confidential source then traveled in separate vehicles to Whitaker's grandmother and uncle's residence, also in Sulphur Springs, where Whitaker gave the confidential source a plastic bag containing "large chunks" of crystal methamphetamine in exchange for the $1,200.

Afterward, the confidential source met investigators at a predetermined location and turned over the audio recording device and methamphetamine. The substance, which weighed about 129.9 grams, was then submitted for testing. It was determined that the substance contained 92.7 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Whitaker was indicted Nov. 20 on three charges of distribution of more than 50 grams of actual methamphetamine, and one charge each of conspiracy to distribute any amount of methamphetamine, distribution of more than 5 grams of actual methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of actual methamphetamine, according to court records.

He entered a guilty plea to the third charge of distribution of more than 50 grams of actual methamphetamine during a change of plea hearing on Feb. 4. Whitaker's remaining charges were dismissed in accordance with his plea agreement.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a news release from Fowlkes.

