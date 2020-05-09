High court stays release of Mueller files

The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked House Democrats from getting access to confidential materials from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation while the justices consider a bid by President Donald Trump's administration for a longer delay.

The administrative stay issued Friday means the Justice Department won't have to meet a Monday deadline to turn over the materials, which include grand jury transcripts and redacted parts of Mueller's report. House officials had said they wouldn't object to a seven-day delay while the court considers how to handle the case.

The order from Chief Justice John Roberts directed House lawyers to file a response by May 18. It keeps the records under seal until Roberts or the full court acts again.

The House Judiciary Committee sought the records as part of its impeachment inquiry last year, saying the information would help explain Trump's role in the events chronicled in Mueller's 448-page report into Russian election interference. Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House but acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate.

The administration says a federal trial judge lacked power to unseal the information. Grand jury materials are normally sealed, but federal rules let a judge authorize disclosure for "judicial proceedings." The key question is whether that includes House impeachment inquiries.

Ex-sheriff's lawsuit over ouster tossed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A federal judge has ruled that the due-process rights of a former Florida sheriff ousted by the governor after the Parkland high school massacre were not violated when the state Senate refused to reinstate him.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker dismissed ex-Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel's lawsuit on Tuesday. The lawsuit had been filed in November in Tallahassee federal court.

Israel contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Senate deprived him of due process and failed to follow a special master's recommendation that he shouldn't have been suspended from office. Shortly after taking office in January 2019, DeSantis removed Israel from his job, deeming him incompetent in his department's response to the February 2018 shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The federal judged wrote in his order that Israel's due process rights weren't violated because the governor and Senate followed the legal process for removing an elected official from office, regardless of whether the removal was fair or justified.

Alabama extends shield on virus liability

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- New legal protections are being extended to help shield businesses from "frivolous" lawsuits linked to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday.

An order issued by Ivey would protect health care facilities and businesses involved with the covid-19 response from being sued if they're complying with state guidelines on public health. The legal shield will help ease the effects of the closed economy, the order said.

"I want to do everything within my authority to protect businesses as Alabama's economy gets up and running again. As we resume operations, the very last thing a business owner needs to worry about is a frivolous lawsuit from responding to covid-19," Ivey said in a statement.

Companies that knowingly abuse the public trust can still be held accountable, she said.

Ivey also made it easier for county officials to conduct the runoff election on July 14 by relaxing requirements on hiring and training poll workers; extended a state of emergency in Alabama until early July; and made it easier for rural electric cooperatives to obtain emergency loans during the pandemic.

Floridians OK'd to return to fire-hit areas

MILTON, Fla. -- On Friday, authorities invited residents in the Florida panhandle back to the most devastated areas overrun by a fire that had enveloped 2,200 acres of woods and homes. But they told returning residents to be ready to pull back out, should the fire again shift direction.

Fire crews were working to hold containment lines around the fire dubbed the Five Mile Swamp Fire, the largest of several blazes burning through the Florida panhandle. The fire destroyed 14 homes, but authorities said there had been no deaths or injuries.

Despite continued concerns about the blaze, authorities reopened a stretch of Interstate 10 that had been blocked near Pensacola.

Winds were now gusting northward -- away from the previously threatened neighborhoods but toward another inhabited area in Santa Rosa County.

"So far today, we're able to keep fire within containment lines," said Ludie Bond, a spokeswoman for the Florida Forest Service.

The firebreak was about a half-mile from a neighborhood, officials said. While no new evacuations have been issued, Bond urged residents to be ready to leave their homes should they be given the word to do so.

"People should be prepared and be ready," she said.

A Section on 05/09/2020