Tools and Toys: City Jungle with Trellis

City Jungle with Trellis

What's to love: For those who want a couple of tomato plants, but don't have a yard or space for a garden, this container will help grow plants on patios, decks or other small outdoor spaces.

What does it do: The City Jungle is a self-watering garden container that provides 2 square feet of space, large enough for mature tomato plants. Of course, other plants can be grown in the container, but the trellis that surrounds the container makes it perfect for tomatoes and other vining plants such as cucumbers or squash. The reservoir holds 4.5 gallons of water. The City Jungle with Trellis sells for $99.99. More information is available at biogreen-products.com.

Summit Year-Round Spray Oil

What's to love: An odorless organic horticultural oil spray that can be used on houseplants or in the garden to kill insect pests.

What does it do: The spray is made with a highly refined mineral oil that kill insects on plants without synthetic toxins. According to the company, the oil works by suffocating or smothering insects and their eggs. It works best on soft-bodied insects including aphids, whiteflies, spider mites and leafhoppers. The spray oil can be used on fruit trees, ornamentals, roses, vegetables and indoor plants. Summit Year-Round Spray Oil is available in several sizes. A 16-ounce bottle sells for $13.99. More information is available at www.summitchemical.com/garden-home/.

— Cary Jenkins

HomeStyle on 05/09/2020