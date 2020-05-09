Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Tools and Toys: City Jungle with Trellis

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 1:44 a.m. | Updated May 9, 2020 at 1:44 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption City Jungle with Trellis and Summit Year-Round Spray Oil

City Jungle with Trellis

What's to love: For those who want a couple of tomato plants, but don't have a yard or space for a garden, this container will help grow plants on patios, decks or other small outdoor spaces.

What does it do: The City Jungle is a self-watering garden container that provides 2 square feet of space, large enough for mature tomato plants. Of course, other plants can be grown in the container, but the trellis that surrounds the container makes it perfect for tomatoes and other vining plants such as cucumbers or squash. The reservoir holds 4.5 gallons of water. The City Jungle with Trellis sells for $99.99. More information is available at biogreen-products.com.

Summit Year-Round Spray Oil

What's to love: An odorless organic horticultural oil spray that can be used on houseplants or in the garden to kill insect pests.

What does it do: The spray is made with a highly refined mineral oil that kill insects on plants without synthetic toxins. According to the company, the oil works by suffocating or smothering insects and their eggs. It works best on soft-bodied insects including aphids, whiteflies, spider mites and leafhoppers. The spray oil can be used on fruit trees, ornamentals, roses, vegetables and indoor plants. Summit Year-Round Spray Oil is available in several sizes. A 16-ounce bottle sells for $13.99. More information is available at www.summitchemical.com/garden-home/.

— Cary Jenkins

HomeStyle on 05/09/2020

Print Headline: Tools and Toys

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT