U.S. Marshals nab Minnesota suspect

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:04 a.m.

WEST MEMPHIS -- A U.S. Marshals task force has arrested a man in West Memphis on a warrant related to a killing in Minnesota.

The Marshals Service's office in Tennessee said in a news release that Orlando Franklin was arrested Wednesday at a West Memphis house.

Franklin was wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the April 25 shooting in St. Paul, Minn.

Franklin is being extradited to Minnesota to face charges.

Metro on 05/09/2020

