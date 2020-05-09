U.S. Marshals nab Minnesota suspect

WEST MEMPHIS -- A U.S. Marshals task force has arrested a man in West Memphis on a warrant related to a killing in Minnesota.

The Marshals Service's office in Tennessee said in a news release that Orlando Franklin was arrested Wednesday at a West Memphis house.

Franklin was wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the April 25 shooting in St. Paul, Minn.

Franklin is being extradited to Minnesota to face charges.

Metro on 05/09/2020