The Pulaski County sheriff's office identified the victim in a Thursday night killing, according to a news release.
Nicholas Winter, 37, died from gunshot wounds at his home in the 2300 block of 145th Street, the release said.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Metro on 05/09/2020
Print Headline: Victim identified in fatal shooting
