Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Victim identified in fatal shooting

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:01 a.m.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office identified the victim in a Thursday night killing, according to a news release.

Nicholas Winter, 37, died from gunshot wounds at his home in the 2300 block of 145th Street, the release said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Metro on 05/09/2020

Print Headline: Victim identified in fatal shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT