POLICE BEAT: 2 held after car chase | Man charged with firearm theft

2 men held after car chase yields drugs

North Little Rock police arrested two men on multiple drug charges Friday, according to a police report.

Officers attempted to pull over a white Dodge Charger about 3:15 p.m. and pursued the vehicle at speeds up to 90 mph on Redmond Road, the report said.

After the vehicle drove off the roadway, police arrested Kevin Jarrett, 23, and David Walton, 28, the report said.

Police reported finding a .38-caliber revolver, a bag of heroin and several bags of marijuana in the vehicle.

Jarrett, the driver, was found with a bag of cocaine on his person, and both men were carrying a large amount of cash, the report said.

Both were taken to the Pulaski County jail where Jarrett was being held without bail, and Walton was not listed on the roster late Saturday.

Jarrett is charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, felony possession of heroin/cocaine with purpose, felony possession of schedule II drugs with purpose, felony possession of marijuana with purpose, felony fleeing and felony possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

Walton is charged with felony possession of marijuana with purpose and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Man faces charges in theft of firearm

Maumelle police arrested an 18-year-old man Friday afternoon who matched the description of someone who stole a firearm from a residence earlier in the day, according to an arrest report.

Officers were called to Oakcrest Manor Townhomes at 200 Pine Forest Drive where a resident reported that a .45-caliber weapon had been stolen by a man who was wearing a gold jacket and pajama bottoms, and was accompanied by a teenage girl, the report said.

Officers located the girl, who identified the man as Akins Martinez, 18, the report said. According to the report, the girl was with Akins in the gun owner's residence when she saw Akins put something in his pants.

Police located Akins, wearing a gold jacket and pajama bottoms, at his apartment on 400 Valencia Drive, and he told them where they could find the firearm, the report said.

The report listed the firearm as valued at $800.

Akins was being held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $2,395 bond, facing charges of felony theft of property and misdemeanor purchase or possession by a minor.

Metro on 05/10/2020