August trials set for suspects in slaying of Texarkana man

TEXARKANA - Two men accused of capital murder in the Feb. 3 shooting of a Texarkana man have been scheduled for August jury trials in Miller County.

Jucquian Martez Tyson, 22, and Keanu White, 23, are accused of killing Phillip Lee for the $3,000 to $4,000 in cash believed to have been in his possession before he was fatally shot, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Both men appeared Tuesday by video from the Miller County jail for pretrial hearings before Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson.

The state has not made an announcement in either case as to whether the death penalty will be sought, Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Black said. The only other punishment available for capital murder is life without parole.

Johnson scheduled both men to return to court in early August for pretrial hearings and set a tentative trial date of Aug. 24. That date could change at the request of either the state or defense or because of logistical issues created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tyson appeared with Texarkana lawyer Jeff Harrelson. Conway lawyer Tabatha Branch entered a notice of appearance Friday on White's behalf indicating she has been retained to represent him.

State Desk on 05/10/2020