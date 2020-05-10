The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 401 President Clinton Ave., commercial, Christopher Ketterman, 3:32 a.m. May 2, property valued at $100.

72202

• 913 McMath Ave., commercial, Christopher Patton, 12:55 a.m. May 5, property value unknown.

72204

• 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Stephanie Conley, 10 a.m. May 1, property valued at $276.

• 4010 Weldon Ave., residential, Jennifer Gray, 11:15 a.m. May 4, property value unknown.

• 8 Wynne Circle., residential, Calipso Ramirez, 3 p.m. May 5, property value $2,001.

• 2115 S. Harrison, residential, Ruben Mandujano, 7 p.m. May 5, property valued at $500.

72205

• 205 Dryad Lane, residential, Lanisha Erby, 6:25 p.m. May 5, property valued at $725.

72206

• 1600 Main St., commercial, Matthew McKnight, 5 p.m. April 30, property value unknown.

72209

• 75 S. Meadowcliff Dr., residential, Gabriel Perez-Garcia, 12:35 p.m. May 5, property value unknown.

