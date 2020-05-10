CAW customers in west Little Rock, Wye Mountain areas under boil-water notice

Approximately 185 Central Arkansas Water customers in West Little Rock along Arkansas 10 from Ferndale Cut-Off to Briggs Road on Arkansas 113 and all side streets within this area are under a precautionary boil notice until further notice, according to a press release from the utility.

The issuance of the precautionary measure followed a break and loss of pressure on a 12-inch-diameter water line that serves the area, the release said. The break occurred at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday. CAW crews isolated the break by approximately 3 a.m. CAW crews are still on-site and anticipate completing the repair on the water line by approximately 12:30 a.m.

While under the precautionary notice, affected customers should bring water from the household tap to a brisk boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking, beverage or food preparation, or dishwashing, and discard ice cubes from automatic icemakers

Customers with questions about the precautionary boil water notice may contact the CAW Distribution Dispatch Center day or night at (501) 377-1239