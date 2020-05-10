Dallas furloughs 500 city employees

DALLAS — Dallas officials announced Friday that around 500 of the city’s approximately 13,000 workers will be furloughed for 2½ months starting this week because the corona-virus pandemic has decimated municipal finances.

The move came as deaths in Texas linked to covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, topped 1,000 on Saturday, with confirmed cases topping 37,800. The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The furlough is to run from Wednesday through July 31 and will include employees across 10 departments.

Use of paid leave and vacation time will not be allowed, but furloughed workers will continue to be covered by the city health care plan and will be eligible for unemployment benefits, City Manager T.C. Broadnax said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

In a letter sent Friday to employees, Broadnax said the April-long economic shutdown imposed by the outbreak was expected to cause a $25 million budget shortfall this year.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is slowly easing restrictions on business activity, but Broadnax said a shortfall of $73 million to $134 million was still expected in next year’s budget.

Broadnax said no essential workers or nonessential workers approved for working from home will be affected immediately. However, this may not be the last furlough needed to meet the challenge of slashed city revenue from the economic shutdown and subsequent squeeze.

The effort to stabilize the city workforce may require intermittent furlough days, additional job positions selected for extended furloughs, even layoffs, he said.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who said he had known such measures were likely, added in a statement Friday that the city’s fiscal horizon remained cloudy.

“Further difficulties may still be ahead as we face historic budget shortfalls caused by covid-19,” he said.