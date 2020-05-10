Finding the victims

There's no central source of publicly available information that lists covid-19 victims in Arkansas by name or city.

State health officials supply general information about numbers of victims, ages and counties.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette contacts county coroners for the state's 75 counties to obtain death reports, which are the only public records that contain names, addresses and causes of death.

Sometimes coroners inside and outside Arkansas delay supplying death records. And coroners don't receive information for some deaths that happen in hospitals. The newspaper so far has been able to identify about 75% of Arkansas' covid-19 victims.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

In addition to investigating coroners' death reports, reporters examine obituaries and often contact victims' families.

In some cases, family members speak about their loved ones' illnesses and give permission to publish names and photographs. Where the family declines or can't be reached, names are withheld for this article.

If you have lost a loved one to the coronavirus and want to share that story, contact:

Lisa Hammersly

email: lhammersly@

adgnewsroom.com

phone: (704) 242-3714

Eric Besson

email: ebesson@

adgnewsroom.com

phone: (985) 791-5375

Kat Stromquist

email: kstromquist@

adgnewsroom.com

phone: (504) 512-0726

Ginny Monk

email: vmonk@

adgnewsroom.com

phone: (501) 960-0945

SundayMonday on 05/10/2020