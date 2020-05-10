PAPER TRAILS: Front yard tiny pantry 'right thing'

Let's see. Here are some canned beans, there is a box of mac 'n' cheese, a couple of cans of sauerkraut, canned ravioli, a box of mini Farfalle pasta, some popcorn, peanut butter and -- wow! -- a few rolls of toilet paper.

But we are not at the grocery store (obviously because there's tp). It is a sunny May 5 morning, and we are at a tiny pantry that hangs on a tree in the front yard of Matthew and Maygie Stallings' home on Fairway Avenue in the Lakewood area of North Little Rock.

The wooden, teal-colored pantry is about 18 inches wide and about 2½ feet tall, has three shelves and is similar to the little libraries people place in their yards or in parks where passersby can pick up or donate books.

"Take What You Need Leave What You Can," is painted on the see-through door of the little pantry.

Matthew, a Little Rock firefighter and former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville baseball player, built it from a bookshelf he picked up from the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in North Little Rock. The couple's children, 6-year-old Atticus and 9-year-old Monroe, helped.

"It was something I'd seen online," Matthew says when asked why he built the pantry. "It seemed like the right thing to do and the right time to do it."

While Matthew is still working, Maygie, a hairstylist at Carter|Miller in Little Rock, has been out of work since salons and barbershops closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some salons reopened last week, but the couple is waiting to see if it is possible for her to return to work safely given the risk of exposure Matthew has through his job, he says.

"We basically live paycheck to paycheck, and there are a lot of people out there that do that. We thought about how this is a situation where not everybody is fortunate enough to be working and still receiving a paycheck ... at the very least, we wanted to do something."

They've gotten help keeping the pantry full.

"We do our best to keep it stocked," he says. "It's been cleaned out a couple of times. But our neighbors have brought food over to stock it."

The most popular items are peanut butter and toilet paper.

Some things, though, are not such a hit.

"One of the first things I put in there was a package of brown rice, and it's been there the whole time," Matthew says.

Matthew, who has been asked by others to make tiny pantries for them, says he and his family plan to continue their pantry even after the pandemic is over.

"We're going to get through this. This is something that is going to pass, but we don't know when that is going to be. I don't know when things will get back to normal for everybody, but it is something we're going to keep up."

SundayMonday on 05/10/2020