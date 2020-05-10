Leaders of CDC, FDA go into self-quarantine

President Donald Trump meets with senior military leaders and members of his national security team Saturday in the Cabinet Room. Several White House aides have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who said the White House was “probably the safest place that you can come,” said he was reviewing steps to keep Trump and his staff safe. (AP/Patrick Semansky)

The heads of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are entering quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, 60, told staff members about his self-quarantine plans in a note Friday, according to an emailed statement from the agency. CDC Director Robert Redfield, 68, also will go into quarantine, and will telework for two weeks.

The pair are members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Both are among officials in President Donald Trump's administration scheduled to testify at a Senate hearing Tuesday.

One of the highest-profile task force members, Anthony Fauci, will not quarantine, said a spokesperson for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, where Fauci is the director. Fauci, 79, had minimal exposure, the spokesperson said. He's tested negative and will continue to be tested regularly.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Fauci later told CNN that he's doing a "modified quarantine," where he will primarily work from home and wear a mask continually for 14 days. If he's called to the White House or Capitol Hill, he will take every precaution on those trips, CNN reported.

The FDA didn't identify the infected person with whom Hahn had come into contact, but his exposure was made known as several aides working in the White House recently have tested positive.

Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive Friday. That followed a positive test result earlier in the week for a member of the military who works as a valet to Trump. Miller is married to one of Trump's closest aides, Stephen Miller.

Ivanka Trump's personal assistant also has tested positive, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named discussing a private health situation. That aide doesn't work on the White House campus.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g7irTZ0YsoQ]

Hahn, a physician, has led the FDA since December. The agency has been playing a central role in the federal government's response to the virus, which has claimed almost 79,000 American lives, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. There are more than 1.3 million confirmed cases in the U.S.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the administration was stepping up mitigation efforts recommended by public-health experts and taking other precautions to ensure the safety of the president. He said the White House was "probably the safest place that you can come," but he was reviewing further steps to keep Trump and Pence safe.

3 CHILDREN DIE

On Saturday in New York, the deadliest hot spot in the U.S., Gov. Andrew Cuomo said three children died from a possible complication of the coronavirus involving swollen blood vessels and heart problems. At least 73 children in the state have been diagnosed with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease -- a rare inflammatory condition -- and toxic shock syndrome. But there is no proof the mysterious syndrome is caused by the virus.

A Cuomo spokesman said the governor was extending stay-at-home restrictions to June 7, but another top aide later clarified that that was not so; the May 15 expiration date for the restrictions remains in place "until further notice," Melissa DeRosa said in an evening statement.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uJa7JUyC3Y]

Around the U.S., businesses continue to struggle as more employers are realizing their laid-off employees might not return to work anytime soon. U.S. health officials are watching for a second wave of infections, roughly two weeks after states began gradually reopening, with Georgia largely leading the way.

Some malls have opened up in Georgia and Texas, while Nevada restaurants, hair salons and other businesses were able to have limited reopenings Saturday or once again allow customers inside their establishments after nearly two months of restrictions.

Some national parks also have started testing out public access. The reopening of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park along the Tennessee-North Carolina border was a bit too tempting a draw Saturday as scores of nature lovers crowded parking lots and trails and even trekked into closed areas, park spokeswoman Dana Soehn said. Many did not wear masks.

Also Saturday, the government said it was delivering supplies of remdesivr, the first drug shown to speed the recovery of covid-19 patients, to six more states. Seven states were sent cases of the medicine last week.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/510virus/]

4 MILLION INFECTIONS

Worldwide, 4 million people have been confirmed infected by the virus, and more than 279,000 have died.

In Germany on Saturday, health officials faced outbreaks at three slaughterhouses in what was seen as a test of the government's strategy for dealing with any resurgence of the virus during the easing of restrictions. At one slaughterhouse, in Coesfeld, 180 workers tested positive.

But the number of new coronavirus cases in Germany fell for the first time in four days as the country prepares to ease its containment measures.

Germany is preparing to open restaurants, hotels and all shops as well as restarting professional soccer games after Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday declared some progress in fighting the virus.

Social-distancing rules were extended until at least June 5, however. To contain hot spots, Merkel also insisted on a threshold on local infection rates. Restrictions will be reinstated if an area records more than 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a week.

In South Korea, a potential second wave of coronavirus infections could be possible after confirmed cases suddenly increased after a lull, with a surge tied to nightclubs in Seoul.

The total number of cases linked to nightclubs in Itaewon in Seoul, visited by a 29-year-old patient earlier this month, increased to 40 as of noon Saturday in Seoul, Mayor Park Won-soon said in a briefing Saturday. Park ordered the closing of all nightclubs, discos, hostess bars and other nightlife establishments in the capital.

The mayor said said health workers were trying to contact some 1,940 people who had been at the three clubs and other places nearby, adding that gains made against the virus are now threatened "because of a few careless people."

South Korea, which in early March had the second-highest number of cases globally after China, has been able to control the virus spread without having to take severe measures such as imposing a lockdown or banning overseas travel. Authorities have relied instead on an extensive testing and tracing network.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun pledged to mobilize all available resources to contain a further spread of the virus. The country began easing its social-distancing campaign and earlier this week announced that schools will start reopening Wednesday.

Italy saw people return to the streets for their traditional aperitivos and revel in fine weather as restrictions there were eased, alarming some public officials.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala warned that "a handful of crazy people" were putting the city's recovery at risk and threatened to shut down the trendy Navigli district after crowds of young people were seen out at aperitivo hour ignoring social-distancing rules.

In Rome, the Campo dei Fiori flower and vegetable market was bustling Saturday morning, the first weekend Italians were allowed outside for more than just work and necessities.

But confusion about what is now allowed and what is not created frustration for business owners.

Carlo Alberto, owner of the TabaCafe, an Argentine empanada bar that was selling cocktails to a few customers, said that since reopening he had been threatened with a fine by the police because of the crowds in front of his bar.

"Am I supposed to send them home? They need a guard here to do that," he said. "The laws aren't clear, the decree isn't clear. You don't know what you can do."

In Spain, health authorities will allow certain regions to scale back their lockdowns starting Monday, with limited seating at bars, restaurants and other public places. But Madrid and Barcelona, the country's largest cities, both badly hit by the scourge, will remain shut down.

"The pandemic is evolving favorably, but there is a risk of another outbreak that could generate a serious catastrophe," Spanish health official Fernando Simón said. "Personal responsibility is vital."

Elsewhere, Pakistan allowed shops, factories, construction sites and other businesses to reopen Saturday, while more than 1,600 new cases and 24 deaths were reported. Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government is rolling back curbs because it can't support millions of families that depend on daily wages.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Nicole Winfield, Vanessa Gera, Amy Forliti, Darlene Superville, Aamer Madhani and additional reporters for The Associated Press; and by Jennifer A. Dlouhy, Nicholas Comfort and Kyungji Cho of Bloomberg News.

Robert Redfield

Photo by NYTNS

Dr. Stephen Hahn, a commissioner at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, testifies before a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, hearing in Washington, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

People bike, fish and play along the beach Saturday evening in Tel Aviv, Israel. Israeli authorities have begun loosening coronavirus restrictions and a lockdown, allowing those who have been cooped up in their homes to enjoy the outdoors. More photos at arkansasonline.com/510virus/. (AP/Oded Balilty)

A Section on 05/10/2020