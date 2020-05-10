Man killed, juvenile wounded from Saturday shooting at Little Rock

Little Rock police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead and a juvenile injured, according to a press release.

Police responded just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday to the 3200 block of Ludwig Street in south Little Rock east of Interstate 430. A vehicle had been reported stolen, and the owner of the vehicle — Chesrick Martin, 39 — had located it in the area, which started a disturbance, the release said.

When officers arrived, Martin was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Baptist Hospital, where he died, according to the release.

Another victim, a juvenile, was admitted to Arkansas Children's Hospital. He was reported to be grazed by a bullet that was believed to be related to the shooting, the release said.