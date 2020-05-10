Maternal instincts

Londyn (upper left), Jaden (lower left) and Jace Harris (lower right) with their mother, Kameelah Harris (upper right) and her mother, Theressa Wesley (center)

I Remember Mama. That was the title of the sentimental 1948 movie classic, with Irene Dunne portraying the title character.

On this special day, millions of us will remember and honor our mothers, whether that remembrance comes in the form of flowers, candy, a card and a fancy gift, or a "Happy Mother's Day in Heaven" photo tribute on social media.

As we are in what is hoped to be the final days of social distancing -- and the restaurants don't open until Monday -- Mother's Day celebrations will no doubt be limited. But that didn't stop High Profile from peeping into the photo archives for images we'd captured of mothers with their children. We even took to the streets to snap a few fresh images of women of all ages with their progeny.

Moms, we salute you on your special day.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/510day/]

-- Story and photos by

Cary Jenkins, Rachel O'Neal

and Helaine Williams

High Profile on 05/10/2020