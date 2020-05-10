MOTOR SPORTS

Hamlin earns iRacing victory

Denny Hamlin closed NASCAR's iRacing Series with a victory at a simulation of throwback North Wilkesboro Speedway. The Daytona 500 winner was instrumental in organizing his fellow Cup drivers for the invitational series that started after the series was suspended. Hamlin, who races barefoot on a top-of-the-line simulator, won the opening iRacing event on March 22. He also gained national attention three races ago at virtual Talladega Superspeedway when his daughter, Taylor, tried to ask him a question during the race and accidentally turned off the screen on his simulator with a remote control she was holding. To win at North Wilkesboro on Saturday, Hamlin on four fresh tires chased down leader Ross Chastain and nudged him out of the way. Chastain retaliated by hitting Hamlin's car after the checkered flag. Hamlin closed the iRacing Series with two wins in seven races. William Byron led the series with three victories but did not compete Saturday. NASCAR is scheduled to resume racing next Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, where the series will compete without spectators. NASCAR closed out its virtual series at North Wilkesboro Speedway, an original venue on NASCAR's schedule in 1949 that was abandoned after the 1996 season as NASCAR began to expand outside its southern footprint.

BASEBALL

Former Rockford Peach dies

Mary Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, has died. She was 101. Her nephew, Walter Pratt, told The Patriot Ledger she passed away peacefully at a nursing home on Wednesday. Pratt pitched in the women's league from 1943-47. The league was profiled in the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own." She was believed to be the last surviving member of the original 1943 Peaches. Pratt also taught physical education for 46 years. The Bridgeport, Conn., native was a coach and referee in several sports.

BOBSLEDING

Jovanovic dead at 43

Former U.S. Olympic bobsledder Pavle Jovanovic has died. He was 43. USA Bobsled/Skeleton said in a release Saturday that Jovanovic took his own life May 3. A native of Toms River, N.J., Jovanovic started in the sport in 1997. A push athlete for driver Todd Hays, he won a bronze medal at the 2004 world championships and finished seventh in both the two- and four-man events at the 2006 Winter Olympics after also pushing for the late Steven Holcomb.

SOCCER

Trial delay sought

American women's soccer players want to delay a trial until after an appellate court reviews last week's decision to throw out their claim of unequal pay while allowing allegations of discriminatory work conditions to move forward. Lawyers for the women filed a motion asking U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles to enter a final judgment on his decision to dismiss their pay claim, which would allow them to take the case to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. Players asked Klausner to stay the trial, currently set to start June 16. The U.S. Soccer Federation agreed not to oppose the requests but did not agree with some of the characterizations made by the players' lawyers. If Klausner signs the order, a trial probably would be delayed until 2021 at the earliest. That would allow more time for settlement negotiations under new USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone -- a former national team player -- and for talks on a labor deal to replace the collective bargaining agreement that expires on Dec. 31, 2021. Players sued in March 2018 under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and they asked for more than $66 million in damages.

Photo by AP

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 1999, file photo. former women's professional baseball players Mary Pratt, left, of Quincy, Mass., and Maddy English, right, of Everett, Mass., are joined by their friend Marie Cronin, center, at the opening of the New England Women's Sports Hall of Fame in Saugus, Mass. Pratt and English were members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in the 1940s. Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, passed away peacefully at a nursing home, according to her nephew, Walter Pratt. She was 101.(AP Photo/Steven Tackeff, File)

