Pulaski County deputies searching for homicide suspect

The Pulaski County sheriff's office on Sunday, May 10, 2020, tweeted this combined photo of Joseph Villarreal and a 2008 Ford Fusion he could be driving. (Courtesy photo / Pulaski County sheriff's office )

Law enforcement is searching for a suspect in the Thursday night homicide of a man in Pulaski County, according to a tweet by the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

Joseph Villarreal is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Nicholas Winter, 37, on the 2300 block of 145th Street south of Little Rock just after 10 p.m. Thursday, the tweet said.

The tweet said Villarreal could be driving a 2008 Ford Fusion and should be considered armed and dangerous.