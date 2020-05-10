Razorbacks add another from Oklahoma to mix

The University of Arkansas picked up its second oral commitment from Oklahoma in two days when running back Javion Hunt made a pledge to the Razorbacks on Saturday.

Tulsa Washington cornerback Keuan Parker committed to Arkansas on Friday. Hunt and Parker are best friends.

Javion Hunt highlights arkansasonline.com/510hunt

Hunt, 6-0, 204 pounds, of Midwest City Carl Albert, visited the Hogs last year and on Feb. 1. He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Nebraska, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Baylor, Kansas and others.

Arkansas was one of his top schools after his most recent trip to Fayetteville.

"I really think they're going to change things around here," said Hunt after the visit. "It seems like a good place to be."

Hunt rushed for more than 1,600 yards and had 30 touchdowns as a junior. He planned to make an official visit to Arkansas this spring, but the NCAA announced a dead period March 13 because of the coronavirus.

Coach Sam Pittman, tight ends coach Jon Cooper, running backs coach Jimmy Smith and personnel assistant Alex Dale recruited Hunt, who reports running the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds.

"I have elite vision, and I'm able to make really good cuts and I have a good burst and good top-end speed," Hunt said.

Pittman, who's an Oklahoma native, signed Broken Arrow defensive back Myles Slusher in the 2020 class. Arkansas has signed eight other recruits from Oklahoma since 2015 and are in the running for other 2021 prospects from the state.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Hunt a 3-star-plus prospect.

"I stopped by Carl Albert to see him over a year ago," Lemming said. "He's a good-size back, very strong in the legs, runs hard between the tackles in gains significant yardage after contact. Hunt has good speed, more of a one-cut back with excellent vision and balance. Very steady and reliable. All-City in 2019."

Hunt becomes Arkansas' seventh commitment for the 2021 class. The seven pledges either visited Fayetteville on Feb. 1 or March 7 before the dead period was announced.

Oral commitments are nonbinding.

Virtual tour goes well

University of Arkansas basketball Coach Eric Musselman and assistant Clay Moser hosted ESPN 4-star power forward DaRon Holmes II for a virtual tour on Tuesday.

Holmes came away impressed with Walton Arena.

"It was great, I got to see the gym and it was pretty cool," Holmes said. "It seems like it can get loud in there."

Holmes, 6-9, 205 pounds, of Goodyear (Ariz.) Millennium received a scholarship offer from the Hogs on April 30. He also has offers from UCLA, Virginia, Arizona State, Arizona, Ole Miss, Southern Cal, Texas Tech and others.

ESPN rates him the No. 10 power forward and the No. 50 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class. Moser and Musselman hit on several things during the tour.

"[Moser] showed me around the locker rooms and they talked to me about how they really focus on developing their players and how there's always one of the coaches there to help out a player if they need they talk to me about individual skill development," Holmes said. "Coach Musselman showed me the jerseys and what they wear on game days and also showed me how they change their jerseys depending on certain events which I thought was really cool."

