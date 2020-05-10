Retailers in Northwest Arkansas hoping to stay afloat during pandemic

Tracy Alexander, owner of Avenue Design Company, makes a bouquet of artificial flowers Thursday at the business in downtown Rogers. Go to nwaonline.com/photos to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

Retailers in Northwest Arkansas hope to pick up some auxiliary customers as other businesses begin opening. It's been a rough couple of months.

The state released guidelines April 5 on how retail stores should operate during the covid-19 pandemic. Measures include allowing only as many customers inside as can stay 6 feet apart, providing masks and gloves to employees and providing hand sanitizer for anyone entering the store. Online shopping also was encouraged, as well as contactless payment systems, spacing out cash registers and frequent cleaning.

Arkansas retail guidance • Limit the number of people who can enter a store to ensure 6 feet of distance can be maintained. Consider a one person out/one person in policy. • Areas where lines may form should be marked on the floor to provide 6 feet of separation between customers. Some cash registers may need to close to provide separation. • Two-sided checkout lanes should be restricted to one side only. • Provide masks and gloves to employees who want to use them. • Provide hand sanitizer for employees and customers when entering the store. • Implement contactless payment or disinfect all point-of-sale machines after each use. • Clean and sanitize frequently touched surfaces. • Post a sign at the entrance informing employees and customers to avoid entering if they have a cough or fever, maintain a minimum 6 feet of distance from one another, sneeze and cough into one’s elbow and refrain from shaking hands or engaging in any unnecessary physical contact. • Employees should stay home if they are sick or been in contact with anyone diagnosed with covid-19. • Encourage one-way traffic within the store to prevent close customer contact. • Surfaces that do not come into contact with food can be sanitized with half a cup of bleach per gallon of water. • Install temporary sneeze guards between cashiers and employees. • Encourage online shopping when possible. Source: Arkansas Department of Health

Tracy Alexander, owner of Avenue Design Company, a custom home decor shop in downtown Rogers, said January and February were her strongest months since opening in 2015. Business came to a screeching halt in March when places started shutting, she said.

Alexander tried to keep the doors open. She furloughed her six employees and came to work every day to greet customers and answer the phone. Aside from a few regulars, hardly anyone came in, she said.

"I probably stayed open longer than most people, but definitely adhered to social distancing," she said. "I'm a hugger. I usually hug a lot of my regular people. I stopped hugging."

Haves and have-nots

Retail sales plummeted nationally in March, according to the National Retail Federation. The monthly drop was the largest ever recorded. Stores selling electronics, furniture, clothing and sporting goods took a nose dive.

However, sales at grocery and home improvement stores surged. The federation's chief economist, Jack Kleinhenz, in a news release described the landscape as a market of haves and have-nots for retailers.

Mervin Jebaraj, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas, said there's every reason to think Northwest Arkansas retail is following national trends. Economists won't really know the effect of covid-19 on retail until sales tax figures for April come out in June, he said.

Even then, it's difficult to isolate retail because of how ambiguously the state categorizes the data, Jebaraj said. But it's fairly easy to guess how sales have been with the majority of people staying home for the past two months, he said.

"I don't expect it to suddenly get better because we're reopening stuff," Jebaraj said.

Alexander eventually locked the doors at her store. She decided she'd have to get online if she wanted her business to survive.

She and her personal assistant, whom she described as a "very smart 20-year-old," put together a website for the store. Alexander started doing live videos on social media, sort of like a home shopping network.

Alexander applied for the Paycheck Protection Program under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The program gives money to small businesses to pay for up to eight weeks of payroll costs. She got it.

Four of her six employees returned to work and Alexander decided to open with reduced hours starting April 27. It's been a slow trickle since, with a handful of customers a day, she said.

She's hoping being downtown will benefit her. Her store is next to Hammontree's Grilled Cheese, Onyx Coffee Lab and some antique stores. She hopes to draw some of their customers once all those places get going again.

She also hopes to resume interior design consultations. Part of Alexander's business model involves going to people's homes and making recommendations on decor. She'd normally do about eight of those a week. She got a couple requests last week, the first in two months.

"I'll still wear a mask and stay 6 feet away," Alexander said. "All I really do is walk around and look anyway and take pictures. I might pet their dogs. I'm not going to say I wouldn't pet the dogs."

This new world

The state guidelines for retail were left intentionally broad because retailers can vary greatly in size and products, said Charlie Spakes, president of the Arkansas Grocers and Retail Merchant Association. Spakes serves on Gov. Asa Hutchinson's economic task force.

Regulations that might work for a big box store might not be feasible for a mom-and-pop shop, Spakes said. It's in a retailer's nature to figure out what works best for him to make his business successful, and the market so far has dictated behavior, he said.

"Especially with a lot of small retailers, you have to have the customer trust you for them to come into your store and keep coming to your store," Spakes said. "If customers don't feel safe, they're not going to come in. So that provides incentive for retailers to want to live in this new world."

National surveys from Gallup and the Pew Research Center show consumer confidence is low. Jebaraj said he believed more stringent regulations on retail in Arkansas would create a level playing field for businesses and make customers feel better about shopping.

"There's a big difference when we say something's recommended and not required. Then people don't do it," he said. "In the same way, do we recommend people wear seat belts? No, we require it."

Spakes said he anticipates the state will keep the guidelines for retail in place while other businesses, such as restaurants, gyms and salons, open this month.

Time and money

Retailers also worry about the long-term effects of the pandemic. Kristen Thompson's family owns Whimsy Whoo, a women's clothing shop off Sunset Avenue in Springdale. Unless the store gets an economic injury disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Thompson said she's not sure how long she can keep the operation going.

"I don't want to sound destitute, like there's no hope here. Because I do feel like if it's not going to work out, it's not going to work out and it's God's plan," she said. "I just hope Jesus has a checkbook to pay everything off."

The family owns other businesses, such as Downtown Beauty Lounge, also in Springdale. Between the salon opening last week and her children staying at home for school, Thompson said she hasn't had much time left for the store.

Sales at Whimsy Whoo started falling in the weeks leading up to statewide business closings in mid-March, Thompson said. She tried to stay open a couple weeks after that, but ended up locking the doors and laying off her two employees. The store's website, which had primarily served as a promotional tool, became the primary means of sales.

Thompson said she's hoping to open the store this week and catch some of the people coming out of other places that have started opening their doors. She's been waiting to put out new inventory.

Thompson said she needs a nap more than anything.

"Nine years ago yesterday was our anniversary of opening Whimsy," she said Wednesday. "My mom had the money, and I had the time. Now, neither one of us has either of those."

NW News on 05/10/2020