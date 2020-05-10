Saline solution

The author’s 17-inch smallmouth bass was the biggest fish of the day Thursday on the Saline River. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)

Thousands of people cross the Saline River at Benton every day, oblivious to the pleasures it beckons.

While it does not have the towering bluffs of an Ozark stream or the craggy ruggedness of a Ouachita stream, the upper portions of the Saline are as beautiful as any highland stream in Arkansas. Its hardwood shrouded banks are intact, free from the rampant erosion that has deteriorated the middle section of the Buffalo River. Its water is clear, with a tea-colored tint that hints at a high nutrient level, which supports a rich and varied food chain.

Atop this food chain is my favorite fish, the smallmouth bass. The Saline also contains healthy numbers of Kentucky bass, some largemouth bass and even walleyes. I travel all over the state pursuing these fish, but I overlook the Saline River, even though it is 20 minutes from my front door.

Chris Minick of Benton helped rectify that oversight Thursday by suggesting a welcome social distancing respite on our home water. The coronavirus pandemic has complicated Minick's business operations to a degree, and he clearly needed a few hours of fishing time. I always need a few hours of fishing time, so it was incumbent upon us to activate our synergy.

There are two proper public access points on the main stem of the Saline River at Lyle Park and Peeler Bend, both in Benton. The river can be accessed at a few other undeveloped access points, as well.

Minick and I sortied about 10 a.m., which took the edge off an unseasonably cool morning. Expecting the water to be cold, I wore waders and wading boots. Minick paddled his Ascend FS12T fishing kayak, and he lent me one of his older yaks since I no longer have a proper river yak. It has a mere indentation in the hull for your posterior and a low strap to brace your lower back. It would be an ethically dubious method for prying information for terrorist suspects by forcing them to paddle a boat like that for a day. We're not complaining as much as lamenting selling our own creek yak.

As we prepared to launch, Minick and his wife Skye described the awards program when they fish with their children.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4UWcmhBQ3A]

"We have an award for first fish, most fish, biggest fish and smallest fish," Minick said.

"And we have a trophy, too!" Skye said.

"It's a dog trophy," Chris said. "Worst in show."

"It is not!" Skye said. "It was best in show."

Chris Minick of Benton (right) glides past a cottonwood snag that was sawed moments before by Michael Sacomani (left). (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)

"Best in show, worst in show, whatever. It's a dog trophy," Chris said. "Our son Toby found it buried in the mud downstream. We cleaned it up and took the dog off it and replaced it with a fish. I strung it with some LED lights. Whoever catches the first fish, biggest fish and all that gets their picture taken with the trophy."

"How in the world did a dog show trophy end up in the Saline River?" I asked.

"I have no idea, but that's the history behind it."

Upon launching, Minick said that the river was in perfect float fishing condition. The flow, level and clarity were just right. He recommended bypassing the first couple of holes and fishing a proven hole about a half-mile downstream. It is a narrow run that plunges into a deep eddy, which bends under a high bank, with a deep channel bounded by a big, downed tree. Minick used a Zoom Baby Brush Hog, and I used a Zoom Fathead worm. We got strikes immediately, but they were not aggressive or committed. Whenever we set the hook, we felt immediate tension that quickly released.

"It's like they're grabbing it by the tail," Minick said.

"A lot of these are bream bites, too," I said.

"Yeah. Those are the ones with the sharp tap-tap-tap, and then there's nothing there," Minick said.

"Right, but we're getting bass bites, too. Like you said, they're not really taking it. I wonder if they're guarding nests and just moving the lures away from the nests," I said.

"Might be," Minick said.

Finally, I caught the first fish, a small Kentucky bass. Later I caught another, but the hookup rate was about one for every five strikes.

Each successive hole looked better than the last. The tails of the riffles were deep, clear and rocky, with plenty of attractive sidewaters and eddies. Fish could be anywhere, and they were. We just couldn't catch them.

"These bream are wearing me out," I said.

"Me, too," Minick said. "They keep tearing up my Brush Hogs."

Minick finally adapted by cutting about three-fourths of an inch off the head of his Brush Hogs. Soon, he started catching longear sunfish, which were resplendent in their spawning colors. That made sense because bream begin spawning on the first full moon in May.

"I think it's the prettiest fish in Arkansas," Minick said.

I agreed.

Finally, we reached a long pool with a deep "belly" toward the end. By then I had switched to one of my favorite smallmouth staples, a watermelon/red Yum Craw Papi. On the first cast, a bream tore off one of the pincers, which actually makes it more attractive to bass. I cast behind the kayak, felt the lure hit bottom and then go mushy. I pulled the rod forward slightly and felt a springy tension. I set the hook on a 17-inch smallmouth, the biggest fish of the day. Later, I caught a 13-incher.

With his "reduced fat" Baby Brush Hog, Minick caught a mess of little smallmouths and a couple of Kentucky bass.

We passed a long hole with an unprintable name, earned because it produces few fish and because it always has a fierce headwind, as it did Thursday.

"Just down from here there's a huge cottonwood tree across the river, so we'll have to portage around it," Minick said.

I got there first and found the route clear thanks to the chainsawing efforts of Michael Sacomani, Tonya Sacomani and Cooper Chadbourn of Saline River Canoe. They had just finished the job when I arrived. Chadbourn's canoe was loaded with tires and other trash. They also shoved a giant diesel fuel tank into the river from a high bank and shepherded it downstream for removal.

"We've been shut down because of the coronavirus, so we've spent the last few weeks on the river doing cleanup," Michael Sacomani said.

"I was just saying that the river is the cleanest I've ever seen it," Minick said. "Thank you for doing this."

The author’s shadow bass was another highlight of a great day of float fishing on the Saline River. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)

The end came too soon to suit my fishing jones, but quite soon enough for my aching back. I caught smallmouth, Kentucky and shadow bass, as well as green sunfish and longear sunfish on a beautiful river 20 minutes from home.

I don't know why I don't come here more often. I should.

Sports on 05/10/2020