Search warrant served at Bethel Heights sewage field

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK The Bethel Heights Lincoln Street Waste Water Treatment Plant is visible Thursday, June 13, 2019, from the Lawrence Bowen property in Bethel Heights.

BETHEL HEIGHTS -- Benton County sheriff's office personnel, armed with a warrant, searched a Bethel Heights sewage treatment plant at sunrise Saturday.

Sgt. Jeff Simpson with the sheriff's office confirmed early Saturday that he and a technician were taking water samples from the plant's irrigation drip field at North Oak Street.

Nathan Smith, the Benton County prosecutor, said residents have complained about illegal wastewater being dumped by the city. "The purpose of this investigation is to uncover the veracity of this claim and to determine if a law has been broken," he said.

An April 18 report on testing at the plant showed that all phases of the treatment plant remain out of compliance, according to Geotechnical and Testing Services.

Anna Thrash, spokeswoman for the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission, said Saturday that the commission isn't involved in the investigation.

On Thursday, the commission announced $11.6 million in loans to help the city build a new wastewater system.

Thrash didn't comment Saturday on what effect the sheriff's office investigation might have on the loans.

Robert Rhoads, an attorney representing the city, said Bethel Heights officials cooperated with Saturday's search.

"Bethel Heights has for years worked with all governmental authorities as to its wastewater system," Rhoads said. "Its representatives have regularly met with the state's Department of Environmental Quality, Health Department and the Benton County prosecutor, and have provided them everything asked for numerous times and will continue to do so.

"Today, Bethel Heights fully cooperated with the search warrant, as it has nothing to hide. As a matter of fact, it has more than once requested the prosecuting attorney to do the appropriate type of sampling and testing that can both determine what the substance is and, just as importantly, the source of the substance that may be on the city's drip fields or the adjoining neighbors' property," Rhodes said.

"Further, the city continues to deploy numerous methods to handle wastewater, such as daily haul-offs (which was going on early this morning when the warrant was served) and building storage tanks, all sanctioned by the state," he said.

Three 5,000-gallon tanker trucks from White River Environmental Services arrived at the plant about the time the sheriff's office investigators left Saturday.

LOAN PROMISED

The Natural Resources Commission announced $11.6 million in loans Thursday for the city to build a new wastewater pump station and pipeline to the south Bentonville wastewater treatment plant owned by the Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority.

Among the terms, the city must raise monthly sewer rates before closing on the loan. That will give the city the money to pay costs it has already incurred over its treatment plant, according to a letter to the city from Debra Dickson, program fiscal manager for the natural resources division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

Customers will pay a $66.40 flat rate and $7.74 for every 1,000 gallons used, according to the prices set by the commission. They currently pay a $40 flat rate and $4.66 per 1,000 gallons, the commission reported.

And residents might face more rate increases in the future, the commission noted.

The loan totals are $10.5 million from the Arkansas Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund Program and $1.1 million from the same fund, but with principal forgiveness to pay the city's initial connection fee to the Bentonville treatment plant.

Dickson estimated that the loans' terms would both be set at 30 years, with 1.5% interest per year.

The city has until May 19 to respond, and the commission plans to vote on the measure at its May 20 meeting.

LONG, WET ROAD

Lawrence Bowen filed a complaint in December 2018 with the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality, which started an investigation into the wastewater system. Bowen said untreated wastewater from the plant was flooding his yard and hay field, which sit just east of the treatment plant.

Bethel Heights operates a septic system, which partially treats wastewater from its roughly 650 customers. After removal of solids, the system releases partially treated water underground in a drip irrigation system, relying on the underground soil to complete the purification process.

Any pooling of wastewater above ground is a violation of the city's 2015 permit, Jacob Harper, spokesman for the Environmental Quality Division, said in October. The permit will expire in August, and the city will have to apply for a new one.

An engineering report on the plant from Hawkins-Weir Engineers said the city largely has operated the plant outside its permit limits for a decade. The city commissioned the report and submitted it to the Environmental Quality Division in November as part of an agreement to replace the city's failing system or find another way to treat its wastewater.

"The city of Bethel Heights waste water treatment units have a long history of noncompliance with their permit requirements," the report reads. "Effluent quality violations are known to have occurred on a regular basis for at least 10 years."

In August, the state fined the city $120,000 for operating its wastewater treatment plants outside of compliance, for failing to report test results and for falsifying reports.

The state division forgave 80% of those fines in November after city officials signed an agreement to correct the problem and submit weekly test results and a progress report on improvements.

In March, the division filed a complaint in Benton County Circuit Court asking the city to pay the remaining $81,200 in fines, plus attorney fees. The state's complaint also requested a court order for Bethel Heights to take all necessary steps to stop wastewater from pooling on the surface of the treatment site.

Testing of that groundwater has revealed high levels of fecal coliform and E. coli.

The Division of Environmental Quality on Jan. 30 suspended for six years the operator's license of Rick Sayre, the wastewater treatment plant operator for Bethel Heights.

State officials said they found evidence of falsification of 31 monthly reports between January 2016 and July 2019. Sayre failed to report 239 instances of the plant not operating within the requirements of its license, according to the state.

Metro on 05/10/2020