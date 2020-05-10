State: Inmate under treatment for virus symptoms before Friday death

This file photo, shows a sign for the Arkansas Department of Correction's Cummins Unit prison in Varner, Ark.

An inmate at the Cummins Unit state prison suffering from covid-19 symptoms died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center on Friday, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Corrections announced in a news release on Sunday.

The inmate in his 70s was serving a sentence for manslaughter, according to ADOC spokesman Solomon Graves. Graves declined to confirm whether the inmate had tested positive for covid-19 and would only say that the inmate was being treated for coronavirus-related symptoms. He could not immediately say when the inmate was transported to the hospital.

With the death of the inmate on Friday, at least five inmates from the Cummins Unit have died in connection to the covid-19 outbreak.

At this time, it's still unclear whether the May 3 death of a Cummins Unit inmate who collapsed in front of correctional officers and was taken to the prison infirmary was related to covid-19.

When asked on Saturday about the death of the inmate who collapsed, Arkansas Department of Health spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill could not confirm whether the inmate died of covid-19.

An outbreak of the coronavirus at the Cummins Unit has infected 876 inmates and 54 staff members, according to the latest numbers released by the Department of Health.

In the news release, Graves said the inmate who died on Friday had pre-existing conditions that made him susceptible to the coronavirus. He declined to identify the inmate's exact age.