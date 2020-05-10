Man fatally shot, teen grazed by bullet, Little Rock police say

Little Rock police on Sunday are piecing together a chain of events that led to the shooting death of a 39-year-old man a day earlier.

Around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Kristina Court in reference to a stolen vehicle report, the police department said.

While responding to the call, officers learned that the owner, Chesrick Martin of Jacksonville, located his vehicle near the 3200 block of Ludwig Street, where a disturbance involving a weapon followed. The disturbance led to a shooting, the department said.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found Martin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Martin was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Later, police said, a 16-year-old arrived at Arkansas Children's Hospital to report he had been grazed by a bullet. Investigators believe the minor’s injuries are related to the shooting on Ludwig Street, the department said.

Detectives located and later interviewed "multiple" neighborhood witnesses who were near the scene, according to the department.

Martin's body was taken for an autopsy, and his vehicle was towed for further investigation.