Texas WR high on Hogs, lists Arkansas in top 10

It was no surprise that Arkansas receiver target Jaedon Wilson listed the Razorbacks in his top 10 on Sunday.

Wilson, 6-3, 173 pounds, of DeSoto, Texas, visited Fayetteville on Feb. 1 and has been high on Arkansas since.

“They've been one of the top schools on my list and have been hitting me up since Day 1,” said Wilson, who ESPN rates a 3-star prospect. “They have been recruiting me hard since I’ve had the offer.”

He also named Missouri, Nebraska, Utah, California, Oregon State, Louisville, UCLA, Indiana and Kansas as finalists. He received an offer from former Razorbacks coach Chad Morris and has been recruited by receivers coach Justin Stepp, who has been relentless in pursuing him.

Former DeSoto receiver James Proche played for Stepp at SMU. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 6th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Wilson’s relationship with Stepp along with coaching Proche and Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton makes the Razorbacks that much more attractive.

“He seems genuine. He’s not selling me a dream. He’s telling me if I come work hard and do the things I’m supposed to he can get me to the same level of Courtland and James,” Wilson said.

His older brother, Dontre, was a highly recruited running back in 2013 and was recruited by Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles while at Baylor before signing with Ohio State.

Wilson, who had 28 receptions for 520 yards and 6 touchdowns as a junior, said his Feb. 1 trip to Fayetteville was like old times.

“Well, Coach Stepp never left, so that’s who offered me, but when I met the new staff at junior day, we really just kept things rolling and I had a great meeting with Coach Briles and Coach Stepp,” he said.

He has a timeframe in mind to announce his college decision.

“Within the next month. I've just got a little bit more homework to do,” he said.