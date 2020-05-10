Trump praises UFC for returning

A worker sprays sanitizer in the octagon between bouts during a UFC 249 mixed martial arts competition, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- President Trump congratulated UFC for restarting the sports world Saturday night after a nearly two-month hiatus.

Trump's taped message was played during ESPN's broadcast of the UFC 249 undercard from a fan-free arena in Jacksonville.

"I want to congratulate [UFC President] Dana White and the UFC," Trump said. "They're going to have a big match. We love it. We think it's important. Get the sports leagues back. Let's play. Do the social distancing and whatever else you have to do. We need sports."

UFC 249 served as the first major sporting event to take place since the global pandemic shut down much of the country nearly eight weeks ago. It was originally scheduled for April 18 in New York.

The mixed martial arts behemoth is holding three shows in eight days in Jacksonville, where state officials deemed professional sports with a national audience exempt from a stay-at-home order as long as "the location is closed to the general public."

The UFC came up with a 25-page document to address health and safety protocols, procedures that led to Jacare Souza testing positive for the coronavirus on Friday. His middleweight bout against Uriah Hall was canceled late Friday. Souza's two cornermen also tested as positive, the UFC said in a statement.

"All three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC's medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment," the UFC said.

The positive results surely increased the focus on the event. Every other sport is watching closely to see how it plays out.

Judges and broadcasters were separated. Fighters, trainers, referees, judges, UFC staff and even outside media had to undergo coronavirus testing to get inside Veterans Memorial Arena.

But not everyone followed the rules. White mingled and bumped fists with nearly every fighter during official weigh-ins held inside a hotel ballroom Friday. Without fans, sounds that usually would be muted or completely drowned out filled the empty arena. Every kick, punch, grunt and step inside the octagon echoed.

In the main event Saturday night, Justin Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson by technical knockout in fifth round to become the new interim lightweight champion. Also, Francis Ngannouu knocked out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in just 20 seconds in a heavyweight match, and Henry Cejudo defeated Dominick Cruz by TKO in the second round to retain the bantamweight championship.

