U.S. at crossroads on virus aid

WASHINGTON -- As the nation confronts unemployment levels not seen since the Great Depression, Congress and the Trump administration face a pivotal choice: Continue spending trillions trying to shore up businesses and workers, or bet that state reopenings will jump-start the economy.

At least 20 million Americans are unemployed and a large share of the nation's small businesses are shut and facing possible insolvency. Policy errors in the coming weeks could turn the 18 million temporary layoffs recorded in April into permanent job losses that could plunge the United States into a deep and protracted recession unrivaled in recent history.

Yet the federal government is lurching away from the strategy that has thus far helped slow the spread of the coronavirus and sustain people and companies struggling during the self-inflicted economic shutdown.

Over the past two months, as consumers and workers retreated and state officials imposed limits on economic activity, President Donald Trump and bipartisan coalitions in the House and Senate have approved $3 trillion in federal spending to help companies, workers and the unemployed. The Federal Reserve has taken extraordinary steps to keep the financial system functioning, buying up government-backed securities and embarking on plans to purchase corporate and municipal debt to keep credit flowing. Governors have embraced stay-at-home orders in an effort to slow the virus.

Economists and policy experts, including some in the administration, have likened those efforts to building a bridge through the pandemic recession -- one that will carry as many people and companies to the other side of the crisis as possible.

But as the virus threatens to haunt the nation and its economy longer than some officials had anticipated, Trump and many Republicans in Congress have grown weary of federal spending to support workers and businesses and have begun urging states to get back to what was considered normal.

Even some allies of the president, though, acknowledge that may be an unrealistic gamble and more wishful thinking than an actual plan. With confirmed infections and deaths projected to continue rising, and limited capacity to test for the virus, many states are expected to keep businesses closed into the summer or longer. And even once things reopen, simply allowing people to walk into a barbershop or a movie theater does not mean they will do so during a pandemic until a vaccine or effective treatments are available.

Economists, including liberals and many conservatives, warn that prematurely ending efforts to aid businesses and workers without enacting a new strategy could force the economy into a summer of partial recoveries, rising infection rates and insufficient support for struggling businesses and those out of work.

In that case, the experts warn, today's government-financed bridge through the crisis will have become, for vulnerable people and companies, a bridge to nowhere.

OPPOSING PLANS

"We're at the choose-your-own-adventure part of the book," said Claudia Sahm, a former Federal Reserve economist who is now the director of macroeconomic policy at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, a liberal think tank focused on inequality.

"It is unconscionable to wait for the economy to reopen," she said. "For a lot of American workers, there will not be a job to go back to. Those temporary layoffs will not be temporary."

Parts of the country are beginning to emerge from the deep freeze that has characterized the first months of a pandemic that has killed more than 78,000 Americans. Those efforts are happening in uneven fashion and often without the kind of precautions that health experts say will be needed to prevent another wave of infections that requires another lockdown.

Democrats and Republicans, as elections rapidly approach, are pushing opposing plans for what lawmakers should do next, with no quick agreement in sight. Democrats want to continue to spend trillions of dollars in additional aid to people, companies and local governments, and to keep the assistance flowing until economic data shows the country is well into recovery. Liberal voices like Sahm and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts say they are determined to avoid the mistakes of the last crisis and prevent lawmakers from cutting off assistance too early, dooming the economy to years of slow growth.

Trump and Republicans want to shift government efforts toward relaxing restrictions and financing efforts they say would invigorate a reopened economy, like tax cuts and new business deductions. The White House and Republicans in Congress have hit pause on more stimulus efforts, as they push states to reopen and voice renewed concerns about the ballooning federal deficit, which is now projected to hit $3.7 trillion for this fiscal year.

"We put all this money in, which is fine," the director of the National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, said Friday. "It's well worth it. Let's see what happens. As we move into the reopening phase this month, maybe spillover to June, let's have a look at it before we decide who, what, where, when."

Behind the scenes, White House officials are privately bracing for additional economic damage in the coming months and for the economy to take several quarters to return to its precrisis levels, even if growth resumes this summer. Yet they are divided over how quickly and aggressively to shift the government from more spending and for now are watching how the economy reacts as states lift restrictions.

'PAUSE BUTTON'

"I think the American people are expecting to bounce back, so what we have to do from a congressional standpoint, an administration standpoint, is create the conditions" for that to happen, said Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee in the House.

Activist groups that have led marches on state capitals pushing for economic restrictions to be lifted are poised to refocus on calling for an end to government spending, said Stephen Moore, an informal adviser to Trump who has been a vocal proponent of reopening states.

"All government can do right now is make things worse, not better," Moore said.

Democrats, by contrast, believe they need to keep pumping money into the economy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is working to assemble another enormous relief bill with a price tag likely to top $2 trillion that she could bring up for a vote as soon as this week.

Building on the $2 trillion relief measure that Congress passed in late March, the new bill is likely to include hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments along with an array of other provisions, including more support for the health care system, coronavirus testing, food-stamp recipients and the Postal Service, another extension of unemployment insurance, and some form of direct payments to individual Americans, supplementing the $1,200 checks that were included in the relief measure.

"This is a reflection of the needs of the American people, and it is consistent with the precedent in the other bills," Pelosi said Thursday as she described the outlines of a huge piece of legislation. She said she was not attempting to negotiate with the White House yet.

"Everything that I just mentioned has bipartisan support in the country. I hope it does in the Congress. But we have to start someplace, and, rather than starting in a way that does not meet the needs of the American people, we want to set a standard," Pelosi said. "And, again, we need a presidential signature, so at some point we'll have to come to agreement."

Republicans broadly agree that there will be a need to produce another coronavirus relief bill at some point. But they view Pelosi's approach as a nonstarter, and insist that much of the money they've pumped out has yet to reach its intended targets like hospitals and local governments.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said it's time to hit the "pause button" on additional spending, and see how the programs that already have been funded are working, before committing more federal money to the pandemic.

Still, some Republicans on Capitol Hill have expressed openness to continued spending, particularly on small-business assistance, despite pressure over the deficit.

Michael Strain, an economist at the conservative American Enterprise Institute who has advised congressional Republicans on economic policy, acknowledged that there was "real bailout fatigue among Senate Republicans." But he added, "The economy is going to need support from fiscal policy for a long time. So I just can't imagine a scenario where they don't pass something else."

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Tankersley of The New York Times; and by Erica Werner, Jeff Stein and Heather Long of The Washington Post.

