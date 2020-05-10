• DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH: Aug. 14, 1962, Shreveport.

• MY FAVORITE ARTIST IS: I have two -- Robert Rauschenberg and William Christenberry.

• WHEN I PAINT, I LIKE TO LISTEN TO: Mavis Staples and Otis Taylor.

• MY FAVORITE CHILDHOOD MEMORY IS: Running barefoot through the woods and creeks as a kid with my best friend Byron. We would have Little Golden paperback science books tucked in our back jeans pocket as a reference guide to birds, fossils and trees. That was our secret world. I could write a book on those adventures.

• TO RELAX I LIKE TO: Write and explore.

• IN MY REFRIGERATOR YOU WILL ALWAYS FIND: McClard's BBQ Sauce. I've eaten there since I was old enough to sit in a high chair. I've even had it mailed to me while I was on the road.

• THE ONE THING VERY FEW PEOPLE KNOW ABOUT ME IS: My grandmother taught me to read at the age of 4. I'm a speed reader. I can read a 500+ page book in one day.

• I'VE BEEN BINGE WATCHING: The Curse of Oak Island.

• I DRIVE A: Black Dodge Grand Caravan. I miss having a truck, but it's a great art vehicle.

• MY PRIZED POSSESSION IS: My very first art portfolio. My grandmother signed me up for a summer art class at Henderson State University when I was 10 years old. Joe Scott was the instructor (who later became my mentor) and at the end of the program, we put everything we created in a handmade book. When my grandmother died, I found it among her possessions.

• A BOOK I RECENTLY READ AND ENJOYED WAS: The Broken Road, George Wallace and a Daughter's Journey to Reconciliation by Peggy Wallace Kennedy. It's an incredible book. (Thanks Lisa.)

• MY FAVORITE MOVIE OF ALL TIME IS: Fried Green Tomatoes.

• MY SECRET TALENT IS: Apparently I can raise baby cottontail bunnies and squirrels pretty well. Rescued and released nine baby bunnies from the studio/farm last year and nursing a baby squirrel now.

• I ABSOLUTELY WILL NOT EAT: Grape jelly or tartar sauce. I mean, why? Never going to happen.

• I WOULD LIKE TO BE REMEMBERED AS: A regular person who stood up against injustice.

• THE ONE WORD TO SUM ME UP: Compassionate

High Profile on 05/10/2020