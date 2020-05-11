5th inmate dies after virus symptoms

An inmate at the Cummins Unit state prison in Lincoln County experiencing covid-19 symptoms died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center on Friday, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Corrections announced in a news release on Sunday.

The victim is the fifth known individual incarcerated in the Cummins Unit who has died after suffering from coronavirus-related symptoms.

The inmate, in his 70s, had preexisting conditions that made him susceptible to the virus, according to Arkansas Department of Corrections spokesman Solomon Graves. He was serving a sentence for manslaughter, Graves said.

Graves would not confirm whether the inmate had previously tested positive for covid-19. He said he did not know the date when the inmate was transported to the hospital.

According to the latest numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health, 876 inmates and 54 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Cummins Unit. At a federal prison in Forrest City, 301 confirmed inmates and 14 staff have tested positive.

On May 3, another Cummins Unit inmate collapsed in front of correctional officers and was taken to the prison infirmary, where he died; however, on Sunday, Graves could not say if the victim's death was related to covid-19.

When asked on Saturday about the death of the inmate who collapsed earlier this month, Arkansas Department of Health spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill was unable to confirm whether the inmate died of covid-19.

There have been no reported deaths among inmates at the Forrest City prison related to covid-19.

