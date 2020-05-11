Arkansas makes cut for top target Harrison Ingram

Arkansas has made the cut for ESPN top-20 prospect Harrison Ingram.

Ingram, 6-7, 210 pounds, of St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas, narrowed his list of more than 30 offers to 10 schools, including Arkansas, Stanford, Purdue, Baylor, North Carolina, Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Memphis and Louisville.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 3 small forward and No. 18 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class. He is also rated the No. 1 recruit in Texas.

Ingram made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville late last summer.

“The family atmosphere, and even in our hotel, everyone was so nice,” Ingram said after his visit. “(I have) never been anywhere where I feel so loved.”

ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi saw Ingram score 22 points, grab 8 rebounds and finish with 6 assists in 57-44 loss to Prolific Prep of Napa Christian in California in December.

“Ingram looked very impressive this past weekend,” Biancardi said after the game. “From start to finish, he competed at a high level and kept his team in the game against a ranked opponent. His versatility was on full display. He created opportunities for his teammates and hit the glass.

"He scored from different spots on the floor in a variety of ways. He reminds me of a queen on a chessboard. He can go in any direction and be a factor.”