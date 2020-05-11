Benton County marriage licenses

May 1

Melissia Marie Laughlin, 32, and Carl Wayne Cartwright, 34, both of Gentry

May 6

Rafael Dos Anjos, 36, Wellington, Fla., and Stephanie Renee Stallsworth, 45, Pea Ridge

Seth J. Chamberlain, 24, and Paige Nicole Shelley, 23, both of Colcord, Okla.

Tanner Keith Cox, 21, Rogers, and Kinsey Rose Deaton, 20, Siloam Springs

Logan Malachi Deason, 18, Seligman, Mo., and Chasiti Hope Stanley, 18, Canehill

Dusty Ray Duckworth, 35, and Sabrina Lynn Perry, 42, both of Rogers

Holten Ray Elmore, 31, and Sarah Nicole Brown, 28, both of Bella Vista

Johnathon Andrew Foster, 31, Bentonville, and Tia D'Lyn Boyett, 29, Lowell

David Vincent Greene Jr., 40, and Darcy Anne Boggs, 43, both of Bella Vista

Andrew Wayne Hagel, 26, and Christina Joelle Burkhart, 37, both of Rogers

Jonathan Seth Hanson, 21, and Zursey Samseri Maya, 20, both of Gentry

Jordan Daniel Janz, 32, and Lauren Ashley Replogle, 32, both of Claremore, Okla.

Andrew James Lawhead, 23, Johnson City, Tenn., and Shelby Jean Thompson, 22, Bella Vista

Jesus Valentin Martinez, 23, and Kimberly Nichole Torres, 23, both of Bentonville

Brenton Scott O'Brien, 37, and Kaely Alyssa Gilbert, 35, both of Siloam Springs

Steven Arthur Osowski, 52, and Sharon Gaye Faulkenbury Lanford, 48, both of Rogers

Dominique Jamar Rayon Purifoy, 31, and Atosha Deneen Williams, 41, both of Rogers

Nathan Ross Robinson, 26, Siloam Springs, and Victoria Nichole Toan, 22, Summers

Clayton Gregory Scott, 23, Bella Vista, and Linley Marie Piechocki, 22, North Little Rock

James Lee Shook II, 38, and Melinda Jumamil Ancla, 28, both of Centerton

Jacob Marshall Taylor, 24, and Katherine Ann Shelley, 26, both of Bentonville

Amos Jay Yoder, 20, and Joanna Sue Hochstetler, 20, both of Jay, Okla.

NW News on 05/11/2020