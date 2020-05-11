Benton County marriage licenses

May 1
Melissia Marie Laughlin, 32, and Carl Wayne Cartwright, 34, both of Gentry
May 6
Rafael Dos Anjos, 36, Wellington, Fla., and Stephanie Renee Stallsworth, 45, Pea Ridge
Seth J. Chamberlain, 24, and Paige Nicole Shelley, 23, both of Colcord, Okla.
Tanner Keith Cox, 21, Rogers, and Kinsey Rose Deaton, 20, Siloam Springs
Logan Malachi Deason, 18, Seligman, Mo., and Chasiti Hope Stanley, 18, Canehill
Dusty Ray Duckworth, 35, and Sabrina Lynn Perry, 42, both of Rogers
Holten Ray Elmore, 31, and Sarah Nicole Brown, 28, both of Bella Vista
Johnathon Andrew Foster, 31, Bentonville, and Tia D'Lyn Boyett, 29, Lowell
David Vincent Greene Jr., 40, and Darcy Anne Boggs, 43, both of Bella Vista
Andrew Wayne Hagel, 26, and Christina Joelle Burkhart, 37, both of Rogers
Jonathan Seth Hanson, 21, and Zursey Samseri Maya, 20, both of Gentry
Jordan Daniel Janz, 32, and Lauren Ashley Replogle, 32, both of Claremore, Okla.
Andrew James Lawhead, 23, Johnson City, Tenn., and Shelby Jean Thompson, 22, Bella Vista
Jesus Valentin Martinez, 23, and Kimberly Nichole Torres, 23, both of Bentonville
Brenton Scott O'Brien, 37, and Kaely Alyssa Gilbert, 35, both of Siloam Springs
Steven Arthur Osowski, 52, and Sharon Gaye Faulkenbury Lanford, 48, both of Rogers
Dominique Jamar Rayon Purifoy, 31, and Atosha Deneen Williams, 41, both of Rogers
Nathan Ross Robinson, 26, Siloam Springs, and Victoria Nichole Toan, 22, Summers
Clayton Gregory Scott, 23, Bella Vista, and Linley Marie Piechocki, 22, North Little Rock
James Lee Shook II, 38, and Melinda Jumamil Ancla, 28, both of Centerton
Jacob Marshall Taylor, 24, and Katherine Ann Shelley, 26, both of Bentonville
Amos Jay Yoder, 20, and Joanna Sue Hochstetler, 20, both of Jay, Okla.
NW News on 05/11/2020
Print Headline: Marriage licenses