Police: Man killed, minor injured in Little Rock after disturbance leads to shooting

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:10 a.m.
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night that left one person dead and a juvenile injured, according to a news release.

Police responded just before 7:15 p.m. to the 3200 block of Ludwig Street after the owner of a vehicle reported stolen, 39-year-old Chesrick Martin, located the vehicle in the area. That started a disturbance, the release said.

When officers arrived, Martin was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center where he later died, according to the release.[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Another person, a juvenile, was admitted to Arkansas Children's hospital where he was being treated after reportedly being grazed by a bullet, the release said.

