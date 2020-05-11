Endowment to help nursing students with financial need at UA

FAYETTEVILLE — A $100,000 gift from the family of a longtime nurse and caregiver will help nursing students at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The Marcia Patton Nursing Endowment is being established by gifts from Patton’s sister, Dottie, and mother, Ann.

“She was tough, she was kind, and she worked hard every day of her life. Her heart was gold," Dottie Patton said in a statement released by the university. "She was more than a sister to me, she was my best friend and my hero."

The endowment will help students with financial need who are enrolled in UA’s Eleanor Mann School of Nursing.

Marcia Patton worked for 15 years at the state Department of Health and for a time served as head of the State Board of Nursing, according to UA. Dottie Patton also described her as a caregiver for two grandparents, a paraplegic brother and her parents.

Patton died last year after being injured in a Jonesboro house fire. Her obituary states she served for 28 years in the U.S. Army as a nurse, including service in the Persian Gulf War, earning the rank of lieutenant colonel. Patton earned multiple nursing degrees from UA.