Fayetteville council discusses meeting procedure

FAYETTEVILLE -- Procedure during City Council meetings may look a little different when City Hall opens.

The council's ordinance review committee met via Zoom on Friday to go over ways to make meetings more efficient. The topic first came up in early March and was put on hold as the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The three committee members attending the meeting reached consensus on a handful of measures for the full City Council to consider. Sarah Marsh, Matthew Petty, Sloan Scroggin and Kyle Smith serve on the committee; however, Marsh was absent.

First, there would be a sign-up sheet for members of the public to speak on each item. The committee debated the logistics of the process, such as whether sign-up should happen the day before a meeting, or up until the start of the meeting, and how the sheet would make its way to Mayor Lioneld Jordan.

Council Member Teresa Turk, who doesn't serve on the committee but attended the meeting, said a sign-up sheet seems like a good idea but usually is clumsy in practice.

"Even if you sign up right there when you come into the hall, there are people who arrive late, and it takes awhile to get to the item you want to talk about," she said. "The logistics of that I don't think really save us any time, unfortunately."

An early idea was to limit public comment on each agenda item from five minutes to three minutes per person. The committee decided to effectively maintain the five-minute limit, but to have the display at City Hall show a three-minute counter that would change to show an additional two-minute grace period.

Amendments to items would not have public comment unless granted by the council. Amendments can range from minor language corrections to significant changes, and the council would have the ability to make the distinction.

Additionally, city staff and the applicant of an item, such as a developer, each would get 10 minutes to present to the council.

Any speaker could be granted more time with unanimous consent from the council. Right now, anyone from the public who wants to speak longer than five minutes has to get a majority vote from the council to get more time.

Petty also said he would speak with the administration about what Jordan could say to the public when the meeting starts and before each item regarding the rules and order of procedure. Petty suggested Jordan say the number of agenda items and the amount of time the public has to speak on each item. Petty also suggested groups should be asked to appoint a representative who would summarize the points the group agrees on about a topic.

For each agenda item, Petty suggested Jordan say how many speakers are signed up beforehand to give an idea of wait time.

"I certainly do not intend whatsoever to give a mayor a script of words he has to read, or the rules have been violated," Petty said. "The other side of this is I am definitely intending to create a list of things that he makes sure to say in his own way."

Council Member Sonia Gutierrez, who also attended the meeting, said some sort of straw poll of residents at the time of sign-up might help the council get a clearer picture of public sentiment on a topic. But any changes the council makes to the meeting process should be tested and adjusted if necessary, she said.

"The last question I have is if we need to state who is the official timekeeper," Gutierrez said. "I think it's going to be quite a lot of work for that person. I want to be considerate of that fact."

City Hall has been closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic. Meetings have been held online, with members of the public able to participate by raising a "virtual hand" or calling in by phone.

NW News on 05/11/2020